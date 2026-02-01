Budget 2026 A Humpty Dumpty Exercise Characterised By Himalayan Incompetence: Mamata
She accused the Centre of mistreating West Bengal by not releasing its due of over Rs two lakh crore despite collecting GST from the state.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Kolkata: Terming the Budget 2026-27 a "Humpty Dumpty" exercise characterised by "Himalayan incompetence", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said it had nothing to offer to the common man and her state.
Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi, Banerjee alleged that allocation for key sectors had been slashed in the Budget. "This Budget is directionless, visionless, actionless and anti-people. It is also anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-education and against the SC, ST and OBC. Education funds and subsidies have been slashed. This is a garbage of lies. The economy will be totally derailed. There is nothing on offer for Bengal in the Budget," she said.
She pointed out that the Sensex had crashed by over 1,100 points and the Nifty had nosedived below the 25,000 mark, interpreting these indicators as zero confidence from the financial sector itself. Invoking a Bengali proverb roughly translating to 'the mother of a thief shouts the loudest' on the Centre's mistreatment of Bengal, she accused it of masking its neglect of the state with loud, empty rhetoric.
"They (Centre) have given nothing to Bengal. It is totally a garbage of lies," she said, specifically targeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of three new economic corridors. Dismissed these announcements as a blatant lie, Banerjee argued that the Centre was merely repackaging old ideas.
She reminded that the Dankuni freight corridor was a project she had originally tabled in her own Railway Budget back in 2009. "That has been pending for 15 years. Now they are talking about three corridors? We have already announced six economic corridors covering the entire state, from Dankuni to Purulia, Bankura, and Cooch Behar," she asserted.
Elaborating on the 'Jungle Sundari' project in Purulia, she claimed that Rs 72,000 crore was already being invested there and that Bengal had successfully transformed into a hub for cement, coal and leather without a "single paisa' of support from New Delhi.
She said the Union government has lost the "moral authority" to rule as it collects GST from the state but refuses to release Bengal's rightful dues, which amount to over Rs two lakh crore. She accused the BJP-led government of trying to dismantle the country's constitutional architecture and independent agencies through a "jugglery of words" that hid deep cuts in subsidies for education, fertilisers, and social security.
She claimed the BJP was resorting to using central agencies and the CISF because they were terrified of facing the electorate. "They will lose in Bengal. If they have the guts, I appeal to them to contest politically, not through agencies," she challenged, predicting that while the BJP might have engineered wins in Haryana and Maharashtra, they would face defeat in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.
Also Read