ETV Bharat / state

Budget 2026 A Humpty Dumpty Exercise Characterised By Himalayan Incompetence: Mamata

Kolkata: Terming the Budget 2026-27 a "Humpty Dumpty" exercise characterised by "Himalayan incompetence", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said it had nothing to offer to the common man and her state.

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi, Banerjee alleged that allocation for key sectors had been slashed in the Budget. "This Budget is directionless, visionless, actionless and anti-people. It is also anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-education and against the SC, ST and OBC. Education funds and subsidies have been slashed. This is a garbage of lies. The economy will be totally derailed. There is nothing on offer for Bengal in the Budget," she said.

She pointed out that the Sensex had crashed by over 1,100 points and the Nifty had nosedived below the 25,000 mark, interpreting these indicators as zero confidence from the financial sector itself. Invoking a Bengali proverb roughly translating to 'the mother of a thief shouts the loudest' on the Centre's mistreatment of Bengal, she accused it of masking its neglect of the state with loud, empty rhetoric.

"They (Centre) have given nothing to Bengal. It is totally a garbage of lies," she said, specifically targeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of three new economic corridors. Dismissed these announcements as a blatant lie, Banerjee argued that the Centre was merely repackaging old ideas.