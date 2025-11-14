ETV Bharat / state

Budgam Shock Flip, Nagrota Tight Hold: What The Numbers Reveal In Jammu Kashmir Bypoll Results

Srinagar: The bypoll results in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday showed clear signs of changing voter behavior, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) taking the Budgam seat from the National Conference (NC) for the first time in decades and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining Nagrota with a smaller margin than last year. The numbers from both constituencies point to evolving political preferences and stronger voter engagement.

Budgam reported a turnout of 50.01 percent, with 73,833 of its 1,26,025 registered voters participating. The turnout dipped slightly from 2024, when 52.68 percent of voters cast their ballots. PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi won the constituency with 21,576 votes, defeating NC's Aga Syed Mahmood Al Mosavi, who received 17,098 votes. Muntazir's margin of 4,478 votes ended the NC's long dominance in a seat it has held in 10 of the 11 elections since its creation in 1962.

PDP supporters celebrate party candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi's victory in Budgam bypoll (ETV Bharat)

Independent candidate Jibran Dar placed third with 7,152 votes, and BJP's Aga Syed Mohsin secured 2,619 votes, or just over 4 percent. In 2024, Omar Abdullah had won Budgam with 36,010 votes while Muntazir had finished second with 17,525 votes. This year, Muntazir improved both his tally and vote share, while the NC saw a steep decline. His votes included 21,565 cast on EVMs and 11 postal ballots, compared with Mahmood's 17,089 EVM votes and nine postal ballots.