Budgam Shock Flip, Nagrota Tight Hold: What The Numbers Reveal In Jammu Kashmir Bypoll Results
Ruling NC suffered defeats on Budgam and Nagrota seats with the embarassing setback in Budgam in particular leaving the ruling party embarassed.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 5:45 PM IST
Srinagar: The bypoll results in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday showed clear signs of changing voter behavior, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) taking the Budgam seat from the National Conference (NC) for the first time in decades and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining Nagrota with a smaller margin than last year. The numbers from both constituencies point to evolving political preferences and stronger voter engagement.
Budgam reported a turnout of 50.01 percent, with 73,833 of its 1,26,025 registered voters participating. The turnout dipped slightly from 2024, when 52.68 percent of voters cast their ballots. PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi won the constituency with 21,576 votes, defeating NC's Aga Syed Mahmood Al Mosavi, who received 17,098 votes. Muntazir's margin of 4,478 votes ended the NC's long dominance in a seat it has held in 10 of the 11 elections since its creation in 1962.
Independent candidate Jibran Dar placed third with 7,152 votes, and BJP's Aga Syed Mohsin secured 2,619 votes, or just over 4 percent. In 2024, Omar Abdullah had won Budgam with 36,010 votes while Muntazir had finished second with 17,525 votes. This year, Muntazir improved both his tally and vote share, while the NC saw a steep decline. His votes included 21,565 cast on EVMs and 11 postal ballots, compared with Mahmood's 17,089 EVM votes and nine postal ballots.
Budgam also saw 544 NOTA votes, higher than the tally of several individual candidates, including the AAP candidate, though lower than the 1,757 NOTA votes recorded last year.
In Nagrota, the BJP waved the flag comfortably but with a significant slide in vote share. The constituency recorded 74.82 percent turnout, with 73,833 of its 97,980 registered voters casting ballots. BJP's Devyani Singh Rana won with 42,350 votes, defeating Harsh Dev Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (India), who received 17,703 votes. NC's Shamim Begum was third with 10,872 votes.
Nagrota has been represented by the Rana family for years, and since its formation in 1996, the BJP has won the seat four times while the NC has held it twice. But the numbers this year show a shift. In 2024, Devender Singh Rana of the BJP won with 48,113 votes, or nearly 65 percent of the vote. Devyani's share dropped to 57.36 percent, marking a swing of more than 7 percent away from the party. Much of that swing appears to have gone to Harsh Dev Singh, who captured nearly 24 percent of the vote.
Devyani received 42,183 votes on EVMs and 167 postal ballots, while Harsh Dev received 17,661 EVM votes and 42 postal ballots. NOTA accounted for 349 votes this year, slightly higher than the 285 votes recorded in 2024.
