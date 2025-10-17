ETV Bharat / state

Budgam Bypoll: Reservation Review Turns Flashpoint Between Ruling NC and Opposition

Srinagar: As Budgam gears up for a high-stakes by-election next month, the constituency has emerged as the arena for a political tussle over reservation policy. Once considered the National Conference (NC) bastion, the seat is now witnessing internal divisions, with the ruling party MP and Budgam facing Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi debating Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s recent move to review the reservation framework. But opposition parties have raised concerns over the timing, terming it a poll tactic to sway voters.

The by-election for the Budgam assembly constituency, vacated by Omar after he chose to retain his Ganderbal seat, will be held on November 11. Around 1.34 lakh voters are set to exercise their franchise once again after a year. According to the Election Commission of India, nominations will close on October 20, candidates can withdraw their names until October 24, and the results will be declared on November 16.

While several independents have begun filing nominations, the main parties to the contest, NC and PDP, are yet to officially name their candidates. The PDP is likely to repeat Aga Syed Muntazir, who lost to Omar in the 2024 Assembly polls by over 18,000 votes. Omar had bagged 36010 votes, and young Muntazir had polled 17525.

The NC, however, is busy placating its disgruntled and influential Budgam face, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. The party has begun talks with Ruhullah, whose support was crucial in Omar's win. Differences between Ruhullah and the party leadership surfaced earlier this year over the government’s handling of the reservation policy review. Ruhullah, who has been vocal in supporting anti-reservation protests, had last year led a large demonstration outside the chief minister’s residence demanding a review of the policy.

However, he recently signalled willingness to back the NC’s by-poll candidate if the government expedited its action on the reservation policy. This was responded to by the chief minister, who, in his press conference in Jammu today, repeated that the cabinet had cleared the sub-committee report on reservation and that it would soon be sent to the lieutenant governor for approval. “The cabinet has accepted the report, and the department (Social Welfare) is preparing a memo for circulation before forwarding it to the LG for approval," Omar said in Kulgam today.

The sub-committee, formed in December last year, is headed by Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo and includes Tribal Affairs Minister Javaid Rana and Transport Minister Satish Sharma. I too had, in June this year, posted on X that the report had been drafted and will be submitted to the cabinet in the next meeting. The CM had, on August 22, chaired a cabinet meeting, but the reservation report was submitted to the cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday (October 15).

The PDP, however, said the timing of the government’s announcement is aimed at influencing voters in Budgam. People's Conference spokesman Bashir Ahmad Dar said the ruling party has reignited the reservation debate to placate its MP and “give him a face-saving” for campaigning in the bypolls.

“It’s dreadfully obvious. The NC government has no intention to fulfil its lingering broken promises to Open Merit students. The suspicious timing of this sudden momentum on the sub-committee report is sheer optics to sway public opinion before the crucial Budgam polls. The question is, will people, especially young voters of Budgam, allow NC to pull wool over their eyes yet again?” PDP leader Iltija Mufti posted on X.