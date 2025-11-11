ETV Bharat / state

Budgam Bypoll: NC Says All Powers United To Defeat It As PDP Accuses Ruling Party Of Failing To Deliver On Promises

A CRPF personnel stands guard outside a polling station during bypoll to Budgam assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir ( PTI )

Budgam: Amid the ongoing Budgam bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, key candidates in the elections are expecting voters to send out a message of change through the ballot while the ruling National Conference accuses political parties of uniting to defeat the party.

National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood said the vote was not for development alone but against those powers which denuded Jammu and Kashmir of Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union Territories.

“All these powers have again come together in this election to fight against NC. But we are confident people will not accept them,” he said while expressing confidence over his win.

NC candidate Aga Mehmood shows his inked finger after casting vote during Budgam bypoll (ETV Bharat)

Since morning, voters are drawing to polling stations to cast their votes as two constituencies are witnessing bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir. Budgam fell vacant after Chief Minister OMAR Abdullah vacated the seat to retain Ganderbal.

The contest is between National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party as 17 candidates are in fray. Hailing from influential shia families, Aga Mehmood and Aga Syed Muntazir polled their votes at the Girl’s Higher Secondary School here.