Budgam Bypoll: NC Says All Powers United To Defeat It As PDP Accuses Ruling Party Of Failing To Deliver On Promises
NC candidate Aga Mehmood expressed confidence in his win while the PDP accused the ruling party of betraying the people's mandate.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 12:20 PM IST
Budgam: Amid the ongoing Budgam bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, key candidates in the elections are expecting voters to send out a message of change through the ballot while the ruling National Conference accuses political parties of uniting to defeat the party.
National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood said the vote was not for development alone but against those powers which denuded Jammu and Kashmir of Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union Territories.
“All these powers have again come together in this election to fight against NC. But we are confident people will not accept them,” he said while expressing confidence over his win.
Since morning, voters are drawing to polling stations to cast their votes as two constituencies are witnessing bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir. Budgam fell vacant after Chief Minister OMAR Abdullah vacated the seat to retain Ganderbal.
The contest is between National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party as 17 candidates are in fray. Hailing from influential shia families, Aga Mehmood and Aga Syed Muntazir polled their votes at the Girl’s Higher Secondary School here.
The election is being seen as a first popularity test for the Omar Abdullah government as it marked first year in office last month.
For failing to deliver on poll promises, the 32-year-old Muntazir said he wants people to send out a message against “injustice” done to people by the NC.
Budgam constituency was helmed by NC’s Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi since 2002 but many voters decry lack of development.
“The election will deliver justice for the wrongs done to people. The promises made were never fulfilled on the ground and that has pushed voters to express their anger through ballots,” he said.
According to Muntazir, people have decided not to be treated as Stepney and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has failed to deliver on his promises.
On the other hand, Deeba Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said people were coming out to vote in cold weather for a change.
“Budgam lacks development on all parameters and there is a need for a change,” she added.
