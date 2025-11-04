ETV Bharat / state

Buddhist Temple On Andhra's Bhairava Hill Attracts Devotees, History Enthusiasts, Nature Lovers

The pathway to the Buddhist temple carved out of the hill. (ETV Bharat)

The site attracts not only devotees but also history enthusiasts and nature lovers. Among the major attractions are the footprints believed to be of Lord Rama, a 16-foot-deep natural pool that glistens with water throughout the year, and stone stupas in various shapes and sizes. The stone steps carved into the hillside make the journey upward both scenic and devotional.

Gantyada (Vizianagaram): Nestled amid scenic hills and lush greenery, the Buddhist temple on Bhairava Hill near Nilavati village in Gantyada mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram is a well-known pilgrimage and tourist destination. Spread across 29 acres, the hilltop site is dotted with ancient stupas, a monolithic idol of Durga Bhairava, and other sacred relics that reflect its historical and spiritual significance.

The temple witnesses its largest gatherings during Maha Shivaratri and in the month of Kartika, when thousands of devotees climb the hill to offer prayers and take part in community feasts. The area turns festive as Vanabhojanalu (community picnics) are organised on a grand scale by families and groups from nearby villages.

Recognising its growing popularity and heritage value, the state archaeological department has taken over the maintenance and protection of the site. Development works, including maintenance of pathways and preservation of stupas, have already been initiated along with the deployment of a security guard to ensure the safety of the site and its ancient structures.

Reaching Bhairava Hill is a journey through picturesque countryside. From Vizianagaram town, one has to travel seven km to Narava village, followed by another three km to Nilavati village. From Nilavati, visitors can easily reach the hilltop using auto-rickshaws or two-wheelers.

The hilltop Buddhist temple stands as a serene reminder of the region's ancient spiritual traditions, where Buddhism, Shaivism, and nature come together in pristine harmony.