Bihar Sand Artist Madhurendra Kumar Enters World Records With 50th Buddha Sculpture
Published : January 23, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Gaya: Once sent by his parents to graze goats along riverbanks, young Madhurendra would quietly sculpt shapes in sand while the animals fed on grass. Few could have imagined that the boy moulding figures from river sand would one day become one of the world’s most celebrated sand artists. Today, Madhurendra Kumar has earned national and international acclaim, with dozens of prestigious awards to his name.
At this year’s Buddhist Festival, Madhurendra created his 50th sand sculpture of Lord Buddha, which has earned him a place in the UN Book of World Records. The award was confirmed recently with a certificate, memento, and medal from the UN Book of World Records.
It started in 1999 when he sculpted first sand Buddha. In the last 26 years, he has sculpted different phases of the life of Siddhartha Gautama including Mahaparinirvana. So fat he has created 50 distinct sculptures of Buddha, a feat not achieved by many.
In 2023, Madhurendra creates a massive 20-foot-high and 30-foot-long Buddha sculpture using 100 tonnes of sand. The artwork earned him special recognition from the Tourism Department and the Gaya district administration.
That same year, he created North India’s largest sand sculpture, incorporating the Bihar government’s flagship “Har Ghar Ganga Jal” initiative and highlighting the Gaya Rubber Dam project, which is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s dream venture.
At the age of three, Madhurendra drew a swan on the ground with mud. His grandfather, Ramchandra, had then predicted that the child would grow into a great artist. A native of Bizbani village in Motihari district, Bihar, Madhurendra hails from a humble background. He began grazing goats at the age of five, later selling curd door-to-door, and eventually working as a night guard to fund his education. During college, he often slept in corridors because he could not afford hostel fees. At one point, his family even forced him out of the house for pursuing art. But what helped him survive was encouragement from the former late President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.
A bachelor in Fine Arts in Sculpture from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, Madhurendra also works with clay, stone, and other natural materials.
With over 70 national and international awards, Madhurendra claims to be the first Indian sand artist to be listed in the London Book of World Records, 2025. His name also features in the Asia Book of World Records, and he has won titles such as Best Sand Sculpture Artist of the Year in Bhutan.
His work has been showcased in more than 25 countries including Nepal, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Italy, Russia, Japan, Laos, Indonesia, Canada, the UK, and the US.
Apart from depicting Indian roots, Madhurendra uses his sand art to spread awareness about environmental protection, climate change, single-use plastic, wildlife conservation, sanitation, de-addiction, women empowerment, education, anti-terrorism, patriotism, and world peace. He says a single international event often earns him over Rs 2 lakh, including expenses. Back home, he receives Rs 30,000 along with sand supplied by the district administration when he participates in the festivals organised by the state.
Over the years, he has tried his hands on making portraits on peepal leaves. He is now aspiring to pursue PhD degree in art and hopes for government support as he says institutional assistance has still remained limited despite bringing recognition to the state and the country.
The three-day Buddhist Festival is currently underway at Kalachakra Ground in Bodh Gaya and will conclude on January 24. Over 250 artists from across the country have presented their work at the festival.
