Bihar Sand Artist Madhurendra Kumar Enters World Records With 50th Buddha Sculpture

Gaya: Once sent by his parents to graze goats along riverbanks, young Madhurendra would quietly sculpt shapes in sand while the animals fed on grass. Few could have imagined that the boy moulding figures from river sand would one day become one of the world’s most celebrated sand artists. Today, Madhurendra Kumar has earned national and international acclaim, with dozens of prestigious awards to his name.

At this year’s Buddhist Festival, Madhurendra created his 50th sand sculpture of Lord Buddha, which has earned him a place in the UN Book of World Records. The award was confirmed recently with a certificate, memento, and medal from the UN Book of World Records.

It started in 1999 when he sculpted first sand Buddha. In the last 26 years, he has sculpted different phases of the life of Siddhartha Gautama including Mahaparinirvana. So fat he has created 50 distinct sculptures of Buddha, a feat not achieved by many.

In 2023, Madhurendra creates a massive 20-foot-high and 30-foot-long Buddha sculpture using 100 tonnes of sand. The artwork earned him special recognition from the Tourism Department and the Gaya district administration.

That same year, he created North India’s largest sand sculpture, incorporating the Bihar government’s flagship “Har Ghar Ganga Jal” initiative and highlighting the Gaya Rubber Dam project, which is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s dream venture.

At the age of three, Madhurendra drew a swan on the ground with mud. His grandfather, Ramchandra, had then predicted that the child would grow into a great artist. A native of Bizbani village in Motihari district, Bihar, Madhurendra hails from a humble background. He began grazing goats at the age of five, later selling curd door-to-door, and eventually working as a night guard to fund his education. During college, he often slept in corridors because he could not afford hostel fees. At one point, his family even forced him out of the house for pursuing art. But what helped him survive was encouragement from the former late President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.