ETV Bharat / state

​BTech Student Stabbed To Death In Rajasthan’s Kota; Police Launch Manhunt For Suspects

​ Kota: ​A BTech student was allegedly stabbed to death late Monday night in the Pandit Deendayal Nagar area of Rajasthan due to an old enmity.

The deceased, identified as Bhuvnesh Nagar, was the only son of his parents. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Anantpura police station area. The deceased was a first-year B.Tech student at a private institute in Kota.

According to police late last night, five people arrived on two motorcycles, surrounded and attacked the youth, who had come to meet friends, before fleeing from the scene.

The injured person was rushed to the New Hospital at the Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. Following the incident, FSL and the police teams rushed to the spot to begin the investigation in the case.

BTech student stabbed to death in Kota. (ETV Bharat)

Anantpura Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Karwal said that the youth had come to Pandit Deendayal Nagar to meet friends when the accused, Deepak and his accomplices, attacked him. “ A team has been formed to apprehend the accused,” said Karwal. Deepak and the other accused reside in the Gobariya Bawdi area.