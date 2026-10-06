BTech Student Stabbed To Death In Rajasthan’s Kota; Police Launch Manhunt For Suspects
Five people arrived on two motorcycles and allegedly attacked the youth before fleeing from the scene.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Kota: A BTech student was allegedly stabbed to death late Monday night in the Pandit Deendayal Nagar area of Rajasthan due to an old enmity.
The deceased, identified as Bhuvnesh Nagar, was the only son of his parents. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Anantpura police station area. The deceased was a first-year B.Tech student at a private institute in Kota.
According to police late last night, five people arrived on two motorcycles, surrounded and attacked the youth, who had come to meet friends, before fleeing from the scene.
The injured person was rushed to the New Hospital at the Medical College, where doctors declared him dead. Following the incident, FSL and the police teams rushed to the spot to begin the investigation in the case.
Anantpura Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Karwal said that the youth had come to Pandit Deendayal Nagar to meet friends when the accused, Deepak and his accomplices, attacked him. “ A team has been formed to apprehend the accused,” said Karwal. Deepak and the other accused reside in the Gobariya Bawdi area.
Eyewitnesses said that the five accused arrived on two motorcycles, attacked the youth, and fled from the scene. Onlookers later took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
Police have registered a murder case and a post-mortem examination of the body is being conducted. SHO Karwal added that a team has been formed to apprehend the accused.
According to police, the youth had previously attacked Deepak with a knife in the Anantpura police station area, and a case of attempt to murder had been registered against him in that incident.
During the investigation, Bhuvnesh was found to be a minor and was produced before the Juvenile Court, which had sent him to a juvenile correction home. He was subsequently released. However, Bhuvnesh was now over 18 years old.
Police said that Deepak had received information that the youth was visiting the Anantpura area, following which he and his associates rushed to the place and allegedly murdered him.
Father of the deceased, Sanjay, said that Bhuvnesh was his only son and was living with his grandmother on Sheela Chaudhary Road.
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