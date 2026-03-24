ETV Bharat / state

B.Tech Student Killed In College Turf War In Dehradun; 3 Arrested, Case Against 15

Dehradun: A physical altercation between two factions of B.Tech students at a private college in Dehradun's Prem Nagar area near the Indian Military Academy, on the night of March 23, took the life of one student. In response, police from the Prem Nagar station have arrested three students.

According to the police, the altercation stemmed from a long-standing rivalry between the two groups of students of the college, who were trying to establish dominance over the other. During the fight, one young man who sustained severe injuries, later succumbed to them while undergoing treatment.

Prem Nagar police have registered a case against 15 individuals, and are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

Sequence Of Events

Late night on Monday, the Prem Nagar police station received information that a young man had been critically injured during a fight between two groups of youths in Kehri village, Prem Nagar, and that he had been taken for treatment to the Prem Nagar Community Health Centre (CHC) by his companions.