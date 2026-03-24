B.Tech Student Killed In College Turf War In Dehradun; 3 Arrested, Case Against 15
A physical altercation broke out between two groups of students over dominance; a student from Muzaffarnagar died due to severe injuries.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Dehradun: A physical altercation between two factions of B.Tech students at a private college in Dehradun's Prem Nagar area near the Indian Military Academy, on the night of March 23, took the life of one student. In response, police from the Prem Nagar station have arrested three students.
According to the police, the altercation stemmed from a long-standing rivalry between the two groups of students of the college, who were trying to establish dominance over the other. During the fight, one young man who sustained severe injuries, later succumbed to them while undergoing treatment.
Prem Nagar police have registered a case against 15 individuals, and are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.
Sequence Of Events
Late night on Monday, the Prem Nagar police station received information that a young man had been critically injured during a fight between two groups of youths in Kehri village, Prem Nagar, and that he had been taken for treatment to the Prem Nagar Community Health Centre (CHC) by his companions.
Upon receiving this information, the police arrived at the CHC, and found the the injured youth — Divyanshu Jatrana (22), a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh — in critical condition. After the doctors there referred him to Government Doon Medical College Hospital, it was found that the hospital's ambulance was out of order.
The police then transported the injured youth to the Doon Hospital in their official vehicle, and informed his relatives, who arrived at the hospital soon after. But when Jatrana passed away while undergoing treatment late in the night, the police took custody of his body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.
Based on a written complaint by the relatives of the victim, a case was registered at the Prem Nagar police station. SP (City) Pramod Kumar said inquiries had revealed that both factions of youths were students of the same private educational institute in Prem Nagar, and shared a long-standing animosity over who would dominate. This led to Monday night's dispute and physical altercation.
The police, who have taken three of the accused into custody, are also making efforts to apprehend the other accused individuals involved in the incident.
Arrested Students
- Yuvraj Kumar (20) of Chandi Ara village, Bhojpur district, Bihar
- Madhur Khandelwal (19) of Gangapur Road, Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand
- Shivam Sharma (20) of Visvesvaraya Nagar, Danapur, Patna, Bihar