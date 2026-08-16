BTech Student From Arunachal Dies By Suicide In Kerala Due To Fear Of Losing Academic Year
Michi Marpu was a third-year student at Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, which requires a minimum of 22 credits, compared to 18 in other colleges.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Ernakulam: A 20-year-old BTech student from Arunachal Pradesh was found dead at his rented accommodation near the Mar Athanasius College of Engineering (MACE) under the Kothamangalam police limits in the Ernakulam district of Kerala, police said on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Michi Marpu, a native of Naharlagun in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal, who was a third-year civil engineering student at the institution.
Marpu was living with other students in a rented house near Kozhippilly in Kothamangalam, police said, adding that he was found lying on the floor with a rope around his neck on Saturday evening.
When he was rushed to the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital, doctors pronounced him dead. Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that he had attempted to die by hanging from the ceiling, during which the rope likely snapped, causing him to fall to the floor.
A three-page suicide note written in both English and Hindi was recovered from the room. Investigators said the fear of losing an academic year due to low marks in certain subjects appears to have driven Marpu to take his own life.
The Kothamangalam police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday following the arrival of his relatives from Arunachal Pradesh, who are expected to reach by this evening.
The incident prompted student organisations to protest at the Kothamangalam police station to voice their grievances, alleging that MACE, being an autonomous institution, implements a stricter minimum credit system compared to other engineering colleges.
While colleges affiliated to the Kerala Technological University (KTU) require a minimum of 18 credits, MACE mandates 22 credits, which student leaders from groups like SFI and KSU claim puts immense mental pressure on students.
MACE authorities have yet to issue an official response regarding the matter, while students continue to demand a comprehensive inquiry.
Higher Education Minister Roji M John said the incident is extremely unfortunate and assured that the police will conduct a detailed investigation alongside a university-level inquiry.
The minister noted that the issue regarding the 'year-out system' had previously been brought to the government's attention, and the KTU syndicate had decided to scrap it in the very first meeting.
While affiliated colleges naturally follow this, MACE chose to retain the system by exercising its autonomous powers, he said, adding that authorities had previously contacted the college for a review of the year-out policy in response to student demands.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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