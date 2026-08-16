ETV Bharat / state

BTech Student From Arunachal Dies By Suicide In Kerala Due To Fear Of Losing Academic Year

​Ernakulam: A 20-year-old BTech student from Arunachal Pradesh was found dead at his rented accommodation near the Mar Athanasius College of Engineering (MACE) under the Kothamangalam police limits in the Ernakulam district of Kerala, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Michi Marpu, a native of Naharlagun in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal, who was a third-year civil engineering student at the institution.

​Marpu was living with other students in a rented house near Kozhippilly in Kothamangalam, police said, adding that he was found lying on the floor with a rope around his neck on Saturday evening.

When he was rushed to the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital, doctors pronounced him dead. Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that he had attempted to die by hanging from the ceiling, during which the rope likely snapped, causing him to fall to the floor.

​A three-page suicide note written in both English and Hindi was recovered from the room. Investigators said the fear of losing an academic year due to low marks in certain subjects appears to have driven Marpu to take his own life.

The Kothamangalam police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday following the arrival of his relatives from Arunachal Pradesh, who are expected to reach by this evening.