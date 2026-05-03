ETV Bharat / state

BTech Student Found Dead In College Hostel In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Police recovered the body and sent it to Capital Hospital. The body was handed over to the family after completion of autopsy on Sunday. The college authorities told the police that Vishwas had committed suicide. But his family alleged that he was ragged and murdered.

Vishwas' father Basant Swain said, "My son died due to the negligence of the college authorities. The primary reason for his death is the anger of senior students of the college towards him. We had talked to Vishwas at 10 pm on Saturday and he appeared normal The college authorities informed us about his death at 11 pm."

Basant questioned how could his son die within one hour of talking to him. He alleged that the college authorities were negligent and did not take care of his son. Vishwas' mother alleged he was being bullied in the college. "Even in the hostel, he was not given proper food. He used to buy food from outside," she said.

Infocity police station IIC Mahendra Kumar Sahu said, "Initially, a case of abetment to suicide was registered. But today, the father of the deceased filed a complaint in which he has alleged that his son was forced to commit suicide. Now, a case has been registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of BNS and an investigation will be conducted accordingly." Shortly after Vishwas' death on Saturday, his classmates created a ruckus in the hostel. A police team pacified them.