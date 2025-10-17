ETV Bharat / state

BSP Unveils Third List Of 40 Candidates For 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

Patna: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its third list of candidates for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The party had previously announced the names of 90 candidates in two lists. Now, 40 new names have been added to the third list, bringing the total number of candidates fielded to 130. The BSP has indicated that it will contest all major seats in Bihar strongly this time.

The third list includes several prominent names like Rameshwar Yadav from Valmiki Nagar, Sonu Kumar from Chhapra, Indira Yadav from Gopalganj, Abhishek Kumar from Hajipur, Mohammad Abdul Haq from Begusarai, and Mrityunjay Bhardwaj from Ara.

By selecting these candidates, the BSP has tried to strike a caste and regional balance. The party also gave tickets to youth and social workers, sending a message that it wants to ensure participation from all sections of society.

“This list has been prepared as per the instructions of National President Mayawati. BSP is emerging as a strong political alternative in Bihar, and public trust in the party is steadily increasing,” BSP State President Shankar Mahato said. “The party's goal is not just to win elections, but to strengthen the ideology of social justice and economic equality,” he added.