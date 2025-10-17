BSP Unveils Third List Of 40 Candidates For 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections
BSP's third list of candidates for Bihar polls aims for caste and regional balance while giving opportunities to youth, social workers, and backward communities.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Patna: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its third list of candidates for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The party had previously announced the names of 90 candidates in two lists. Now, 40 new names have been added to the third list, bringing the total number of candidates fielded to 130. The BSP has indicated that it will contest all major seats in Bihar strongly this time.
The third list includes several prominent names like Rameshwar Yadav from Valmiki Nagar, Sonu Kumar from Chhapra, Indira Yadav from Gopalganj, Abhishek Kumar from Hajipur, Mohammad Abdul Haq from Begusarai, and Mrityunjay Bhardwaj from Ara.
By selecting these candidates, the BSP has tried to strike a caste and regional balance. The party also gave tickets to youth and social workers, sending a message that it wants to ensure participation from all sections of society.
“This list has been prepared as per the instructions of National President Mayawati. BSP is emerging as a strong political alternative in Bihar, and public trust in the party is steadily increasing,” BSP State President Shankar Mahato said. “The party's goal is not just to win elections, but to strengthen the ideology of social justice and economic equality,” he added.
🗳️ बहुजन समाज पार्टी ,#बिहार ने #BiharElection2025 के लिए तीसरी सूची जारी की है। 40 सीटों पर प्रत्याशियों के नामों का ऐलान किया गया।उम्मीदवार चयन में स्थानीय सामाजिक समीकरणों का रखा गया विशेष ध्यान।#BSP #BSPBihar #BSP_के_बयार_चल_रहलबा_बिहार_में pic.twitter.com/mkHPSxKbke— BSP Bihar (@BSP4Bihar) October 17, 2025
Other candidates include Rimjhim Devi from Mahua, Vinay Kumar Ram from Samastipur, Sonu Kumar from Chhapra, Abhishek Kumar from Hajipur, Santosh Rai from Morwa, Mohammad Abdul Haq from Begusarai, Subodh Kumar Ram from Bakhri (reserved), Dashrath Ram from Alauli (reserved), Sunil Kumar Chaudhary from Pirpainti (reserved), Ravindra Kumar Das from Suryagarha, Parwal Kumar from Lakhisarai, Banwari Kumar from Asthawan, Lalit Kumar from Maner, Manoj Kumar from Masaurhi (reserved), Sushant from Paliganj, Ram Pravesh Yadav from Bikram, Mrityunjay Bhardwaj from Ara, Sanjay Kumar from Jagdishpur, Alakh Niranjan Pal from Fatuha, and Sanjay Kumar from Obra.
Similarly, Md. Motiur Rahman from Narkatiaganj, Virendra Rao from Nautan, Md. from Sugauli, Zulfikar Aftab, Ajit Kumar Ram from Govindganj, Bipul Kumar from Pipra, Harishchandra Kumar Prasad from Madhuban, Sahdev Ram from Bathnaha, Vijay Kumar from Phulparas, Badri Mukhiya from Laukha, Sikandra Mandal from Chapra, Ravindra Kumar from Koira (SC), Pramod Paswan from Benipur, Jagat Narayan Nayak from Darbhanga Rural, Durganand Mahavir Nayak from Darbhanga, Ashok Kumar from Sakra (SC), Indira Yadav from Gopalganj, Baliram Singh from Kuchaykot, Awadhesh Bhagat from Raghunathpur, and Sumit Kumar Ram from Goriyakothi have also been given tickets.
Candidates selected on Mayawati's instructions
Mahato stated that the party prioritised public service and social commitment in selecting candidates. “Ticket distribution prioritised political participation for those from the most backward communities. All candidates have been active in their respective areas,” he said.
According to him, the party supremo Mayawati has always championed the cause of social unity and empowerment of the weaker sections. “In that vein, the BSP is strengthening its organisation in Bihar.”
The release of three consecutive lists clearly demonstrates that the party is seriously contesting the Bihar Assembly elections. Compared to previous elections, the BSP's organisational structure and preparedness appear stronger this time. The state leadership is hopeful that the party's vote share will increase and its performance will be decisive in many seats.
