ETV Bharat / state

Mayawati Welcomes Proposed 33% Reservation For Women In Lok Sabha

Lucknow: As the Parliament gears up for a special session in a few days to discuss the Women's Reservation Bill, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati backed the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha.

Mayawati said although her party has always advocated for 50 per cent reservation for women, 33 per cent too is acceptable. The BSP president sharply criticized the Congress for opposing reservations. In a veiled reference to Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav wearing a blue scarf around his neck on Ambedkar Jayanti, Mayawati said, "Blue will do nothing. Everyone knows that the color belongs to the BSP. Blue is the only color of the BSP."

Mayawati said, "Anti-Dalit casteist parties are using various tactics, including coercion, bribery, coercion, and other tactics, to push back the party's movement. BSP members must always remain vigilant to counter such tactics". She said most parties are using BSP's blur colour in various forms in most of their programmes to woo Dailt voters.

"This is unlikely to have any impact on Dalits, as they are only recognizee BSP's blue color, not any other. Opponents should keep this in mind," the BSP leader said.