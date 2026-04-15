Mayawati Welcomes Proposed 33% Reservation For Women In Lok Sabha
The BSP supremo said her party has always advocated for 50 per cent reservation for women. But even 33 per cent is acceptable.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Lucknow: As the Parliament gears up for a special session in a few days to discuss the Women's Reservation Bill, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati backed the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha.
Mayawati said although her party has always advocated for 50 per cent reservation for women, 33 per cent too is acceptable. The BSP president sharply criticized the Congress for opposing reservations. In a veiled reference to Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav wearing a blue scarf around his neck on Ambedkar Jayanti, Mayawati said, "Blue will do nothing. Everyone knows that the color belongs to the BSP. Blue is the only color of the BSP."
Mayawati said, "Anti-Dalit casteist parties are using various tactics, including coercion, bribery, coercion, and other tactics, to push back the party's movement. BSP members must always remain vigilant to counter such tactics". She said most parties are using BSP's blur colour in various forms in most of their programmes to woo Dailt voters.
"This is unlikely to have any impact on Dalits, as they are only recognizee BSP's blue color, not any other. Opponents should keep this in mind," the BSP leader said.
Mayawaiti said her party welcomes the long-awaited move to advance the process of providing 33% reservation to women in the country's Parliament (Lok Sabha) and in the state assemblies. "Despite the significant delay, the party welcomes it. The true deserving candidates for women's reservation are the exploited and marginalized sections, especially those from the SC, ST, and OBC communities who are consistently marginalized socially, politically, and economically," she said.
Mayawati alleged that Dr BR Ambedkar, along with guaranteeing equality and rights to women in every aspect of life in the Constitution, had also sought to grant them extensive legal rights through the Hindu Code Bill. "The then-central Congress government, driven by its narrow casteist mindset, disregarded its promise. Later, it was dismantled and fragmented, leaving it soulless. Thus, Ambedkar had to resign as the country's first Law Minister in protest against the failure to take concrete steps to ensure the safety, respect, and upliftment of women, along with providing reservations to OBC communities," she said.
The BSP supremo said now that the issue of women's reservations in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies has progressed, it would be inappropriate to create any obstacles.
"The BSP maintains that given the continued neglect of women in the country, it is best to keep women's reservation away from narrow party politics and implement it as soon as possible," she said.
Also Read
Mayawati Chairs BSP All-India Meet; Calls For Stronger Organisation, Flags Global Trade Concerns