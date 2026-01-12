ETV Bharat / state

Mayawati Expresses Outrage After 'OBC' Man Killed In Meerut With Brick On Jan 5

Meerut: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday expressed displeasure over the killing of a youth in the Sardhana area of Meerut, reacting nearly a week after the incident.

Describing the incident as extremely brutal and shameful, Mayawati urged the government and the administration to remain constantly vigilant and proactive to prevent such crimes.

In a post on social media platform X, she said the killing of a youth belonging to the Kashyap community, categorised under the Other Backward Classes (OBC), deserved the strongest condemnation.

She stressed that anti-social and criminal elements must have fear of the law. Responding to Mayawati's post, the Meerut police said the case was not recent and that an FIR for murder had been registered, with the crime solved within 24 hours of the incident.