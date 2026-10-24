ETV Bharat / state

BSP Councillor Among 2 Dead In Chhattisgarh After Consuming Liquor

Janjgir-Champa: Two people, including a BSP councillor, died on Friday night while a third has been hospitalised after consuming liquor in the Pamgarh area of Chhattisgarh.

The deceased have been identified as BSP councilor Ramkhilawan Jangde and Johitram Khare, who operated a private clinic. The duo passed away during treatment at SIMS and Apollo hospitals in Bilaspur.

The police are currently questioning a fourth person as part of the investigation. On Friday night, the health of both Jangde and Johitram suddenly deteriorated after they consumed locally made liquor. They were taken to the Community Health Center in Pamgarh. Following initial treatment, they were referred to hospitals in Bilaspur.

Jangde was admitted to SIMS Hospital, and Johitram to Apollo Hospital, and both died during treatment.

The health of a third person, Kamal Nath Khare (alias Raja), also deteriorated on Saturday. After he began vomiting, he was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The police are questioning a fourth person, Mukesh Kashyap (alias Golu), who was also part of the group that consumed the liquor.