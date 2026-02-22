BSNL Director's Visit To Prayagraj Cancelled Following Criticism Over Elaborate Protocol
Published : February 22, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Prayagraj: BSNL Director (CFA, Consumer Fixed Access) Vivek Banzal's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district has been cancelled after an elaborate protocol issued in this regard drew widespread criticism on social media.
Banzal has supposed to visit Prayagraj on February 25 and undertake the auspicious Sangam bath. Prior to this visit, a protocol was issued on February 19 that not only included his itinerary but his travel details along with duties assigned to officers accordingly.
A total of 50 officers were assigned duties to handle the entire arrangements during the director's visit. Detailed charts laid down all kinds of arrangements from managing lunch to personal items like toiletries. Each officer was assigned specific tasks and an extraordinary arrangement was planned. For instance, a senior officer was assigned to make arrangements for the director's Sangam bath. Notably, he was also assigned to take care of even bath accessories like towel and undergarments.
As soon as this protocol was circulated online, netizens criticised the elaborate protocol that required senior officers to handle toiletries, sparking an uproar on social media.
BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled.— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) February 21, 2026
An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of.
The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL.
Appropriate…
Amid the criticisms on social media, the director's visit was abruptly cancelled. BSNL Public Relations Officer Ashish Gupta informed that Director Banzal's visit has been cancelled. Gupta also said that any previously issued protocol automatically turns ineffective with the visit being cancelled. He also refrained from commenting on the protocol saying he did not know about what was assigned and to whom.
