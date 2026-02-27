Security Forces Shoot Down Drone Smuggling Weapons Across Indo-Pak Border Near Rajasthan's Bikaner
During the search, it was found that the drone was carrying five pistols and a packet containing 325 cartridges.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 7:55 AM IST
Bikaner: A major smuggling attempt from Pakistan was stopped on the Indo-Pak border in the Khajuwala police station area near Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Thursday, when Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers and local police spotted a Chinese drone flying into Indian territory in the Khajuwala area, officials said.
The BSF quickly shot down the drone. During the search, they found that the drone was carrying five pistols and a packet containing 325 cartridges. Additional Superintendent of Police B.L. Meena said that the investigation is ongoing to determine who was intended to receive the weapons. So far, no suspects have been found. A team led by Khajuwala CO Amarjeet Chawla, trainee RPS Rohit, and the BSF conducted the operation.
Officials said this is the first time weapons have been sent by drone here. In the past, drones from Pakistan have mostly been used to smuggle drugs, especially heroin, into India. The police and BSF have worked together before to catch drug smugglers.
Recently, several successful operations have been conducted against smuggling in the region. On August 27, 2025, two smugglers were caught with heroin worth 13 crore rupees. On August 26, 2025, police and BSF seized 1,800 narcotic capsules and a motorcycle. On January 8, 2026, heroin worth 2.5 crore rupees was seized after being dropped by a drone. In another case, Sriganganagar police caught a smuggler with heroin worth 5 crore rupees in a luxury car. Khajuwala CO Amarjeet Chawla, trainee RPS Rohit, and the BSF conducted the operation.
Also read: