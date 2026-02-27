ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Shoot Down Drone Smuggling Weapons Across Indo-Pak Border Near Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: A major smuggling attempt from Pakistan was stopped on the Indo-Pak border in the Khajuwala police station area near Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Thursday, when Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers and local police spotted a Chinese drone flying into Indian territory in the Khajuwala area, officials said.

The BSF quickly shot down the drone. During the search, they found that the drone was carrying five pistols and a packet containing 325 cartridges. Additional Superintendent of Police B.L. Meena said that the investigation is ongoing to determine who was intended to receive the weapons. So far, no suspects have been found. A team led by Khajuwala CO Amarjeet Chawla, trainee RPS Rohit, and the BSF conducted the operation.