BSF Rescues 10 Bangladeshi Nationals From Capsized Boat In Bengal's Murshidabad
The victims include a 30-day-old infant, two children, three women and four men who were caught in the strong current near the Khandua border post.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Kolkata: Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) rescued 10 Bangladeshi nationals from a capsized boat in the Ganga River along the international border in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.
According to a statement issued by the BSF, troops of its 71st battalion noticed the distressed persons, including a 30-day-old infant, two children, three women and four men, caught in the strong river current near the Khandua border post on Saturday evening.
"Among those rescued was a 30-day-old infant in critical condition, who was provided immediate first aid and rushed to the nearest government hospital. The infant is now reported to be stable and in normal condition," the BSF statement said.
The alert personnel immediately launched a rescue operation using a speedboat and safely rescued all of them after their boat capsized, the statement said.
"The rescued persons informed that they are residents of Joharpur village in Bangladesh and were travelling from Chapai Nawabganj to Joharpur," it added.
BSF RESCUES 10 BANGLADESHI NATIONALS FROM DROWNING IN RIVER GANGA— BSF (@BSF_India) September 13, 2026
In a swift and courageous rescue operation, alert troops of 71 Battalion BSF, Malda Sector, saved the lives of 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including three children, three women and four men, after their boat… pic.twitter.com/NP9IVprWSt
According to BSF, while crossing the river, their boat capsized suddenly, throwing all the occupants into the river and into the strong current, which swept them towards the Indian side.
The rescued personnel were administered first aid and were taken to a government hospital. Once their condition stabilised, the BSF handed them over to their counterparts, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
Last week, the BSF recovered foreign birth certificates, SIM cards with foreign phone numbers and firearms from a house where members of transgender community live in Jalpaiguri town and arrested the head of the transgender community for allegedly sheltering foreign nationals (transgenders) by contacting them abroad.
Jalpaiguri Additional Superintendent of Police, Shrinivas MP, said two country-made guns, three live cartridges, two empty magazines, and a birth certificate issued by the Bangladesh government have been recovered from her.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections and an investigation launched. It is reported that the contact details of the accused have been found with transgenders from multiple countries.
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