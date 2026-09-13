ETV Bharat / state

BSF Rescues 10 Bangladeshi Nationals From Capsized Boat In Bengal's Murshidabad

Kolkata: Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) rescued 10 Bangladeshi nationals from a capsized boat in the Ganga River along the international border in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the BSF, troops of its 71st battalion noticed the distressed persons, including a 30-day-old infant, two children, three women and four men, caught in the strong river current near the Khandua border post on Saturday evening.

"Among those rescued was a 30-day-old infant in critical condition, who was provided immediate first aid and rushed to the nearest government hospital. The infant is now reported to be stable and in normal condition," the BSF statement said.

The alert personnel immediately launched a rescue operation using a speedboat and safely rescued all of them after their boat capsized, the statement said.

"The rescued persons informed that they are residents of Joharpur village in Bangladesh and were travelling from Chapai Nawabganj to Joharpur," it added.