ETV Bharat / state

BSF, Rajasthan Police Recover 2.25 Kg Heroin Near Indo-Pak Border In Bikaner

Bikaner: In a joint operation, the Border Security Forces (BSF) and the Rajasthan Police recovered around 2.25 kg of heroin near the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, officials said on Wednesday. The contraband was seized from a desert area near the Khajuwala international border during a joint search operation conducted following specific intelligence inputs.

Acting Station House Officer Harpal Singh said the operation was carried out in Chak 1 BM Rohi near 14 BD under the jurisdiction of Khajuwala police station, where four packets of heroin were recovered. Preliminary investigation indicates that the narcotics may have been dropped into Indian territory using a drone from Pakistan. The seized heroin is estimated to be worth around Rs 10 crore in the international market, officials said.

The operation was conducted jointly by police personnel, including constables Om Prakash, Prem Kumar and Ram Kumar, along with BSF personnel. Authorities said similar incidents involving drone-based drug drops had been reported in the border region earlier. Further investigation is underway, and border surveillance has been intensified, they added.