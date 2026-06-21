ETV Bharat / state

BSF, Punjab Police Seize 27 Kg Heroine At Indo-Pak Border In Amritsar

The three packets containing the heroin seized during the operation. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: In a joint operation on the India-Pakistan border, BSF and Punjab Police have recovered 27 kg of heroin from the fields near Pulmora border outpost under the Gharinda police station area of Punjab's ​​Amritsar, police said on Sunday.

Acting on credible intelligence that Pakistani smugglers had dropped a large consignment of drugs into Indian territory through a drone, the joint team immediately launched an operation in the area and seized the large quantity of heroin in three packets.

Security agencies believe that the consignment was being transported to Punjab through a cross-border smuggling network. Following the recovery, security of the area has been beefed up.

An investigation has been launched to identify and arrest the persons involved in the cross-border drug smuggling racket and the expansion of the network.