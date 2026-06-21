BSF, Punjab Police Seize 27 Kg Heroine At Indo-Pak Border In Amritsar
Security agencies believe that the consignment was being transported to Punjab through a cross-border smuggling network. An investigation has been launched to nab those involved.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Amritsar: In a joint operation on the India-Pakistan border, BSF and Punjab Police have recovered 27 kg of heroin from the fields near Pulmora border outpost under the Gharinda police station area of Punjab's Amritsar, police said on Sunday.
Acting on credible intelligence that Pakistani smugglers had dropped a large consignment of drugs into Indian territory through a drone, the joint team immediately launched an operation in the area and seized the large quantity of heroin in three packets.
Security agencies believe that the consignment was being transported to Punjab through a cross-border smuggling network. Following the recovery, security of the area has been beefed up.
An investigation has been launched to identify and arrest the persons involved in the cross-border drug smuggling racket and the expansion of the network.
On Friday, the BSF in a joint operation with State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, recovered one AK-47 rifle, 25 pistols and 368 live cartridges near the Indo-Pak international border in Amritsar, and arrested one person in this connection.
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was acting on directions of an Australia-based associate, who allegedly shared the weapons' drop location through social media applications.
An FIR has been registered in this connection at SSOC Amritsar police station, Yadav said, describing the action as a breakthrough against cross-border arms smuggling.
Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages, identify the associates, uncover the cross-border arms trafficking network and dismantle the terror network, he added.
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