BSF, Police Raid Houses Of Transgender Persons In Jalpaiguri Over Illegal Activities, Significant Wealth
Officials are looking into whether any illegal Bangladeshi nationals have taken shelter in the house or whether illegal firearms have been stored, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and police on Thursday conducted a raid at three houses sheltering several transgender persons in the Uttar Raikarpara area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on suspicion of illegal activities and amassing significant wealth, officials said.
Locals said around 50 transgender persons live in these houses under Ward No 2 of the Jalpaiguri Municipal Corporation, who have allegedly amassed significant wealth over the years.
The police and BSF personnel are also looking into whether any illegal Bangladeshi nationals have taken shelter in the house or whether any illegal firearms have been stored.
It has been reported that many individuals from various locations visit one of these houses, which is known to be the transgender community's largest base. Recently, a grand event was organised by the community members, and their activities led to suspicion among locals.
Maumon Chakraborty, IC of Kotwali police station, said the raid was conducted following information from the BSF that illegal activities were taking place in these houses.
Jalpaiguri additional superintendent of police (ASP) Srinivas MP said a thorough search operation is underway in the locality and complete information on it can be shared only after that is over.
"Police and BSF personnel arrived at our houses early in the morning and didn't tell us the reason behind it. They took our fingerprints and collected a headcount to verify our numbers. We all have valid documents, and there is no one from Bangladesh living illegally here. Neither have any firearms been found in the search," Manabi Halder, a member of the transgender community, said.
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