ETV Bharat / state

BSF, Police Raid Houses Of Transgender Persons In Jalpaiguri Over Illegal Activities, Significant Wealth

Jalpaiguri: Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and police on Thursday conducted a raid at three houses sheltering several transgender persons in the Uttar Raikarpara area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on suspicion of illegal activities and amassing significant wealth, officials said.

Locals said around 50 transgender persons live in these houses under Ward No 2 of the Jalpaiguri Municipal Corporation, who have allegedly amassed significant wealth over the years.

The police and BSF personnel are also looking into whether any illegal Bangladeshi nationals have taken shelter in the house or whether any illegal firearms have been stored.

It has been reported that many individuals from various locations visit one of these houses, which is known to be the transgender community's largest base. Recently, a grand event was organised by the community members, and their activities led to suspicion among locals.