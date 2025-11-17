ETV Bharat / state

BSF Officer Accused Of Rape: Jammu Kashmir High Court Upholds Suspension, Denies Stay On Departmental Probe

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the suspension of a Border Security Force (BSF) officer accused of rape and refused to halt departmental proceedings against him. The court ruled that simultaneous criminal and disciplinary actions were legally permissible in the circumstances of the case.

Dismissing two petitions filed by Akhand Prakash Shahi, an Assistant Commandant with the BSF, who sought to quash his suspension and to block an inquiry initiated against him, Justice Sanjay Dhar said that the court doesn’t find any merit in the petitions.

Shahi faces trial in FIR No. 108/2022 at Dwarka, New Delhi, where he has been charged with rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint, filed by a woman ASI (Ministerial) of the BSF, alleges that Shahi repeatedly engaged in sexual relations with her between December 2020 and March 2021 after assuring her he would marry her.

According to the complaint, the ASI had shared her phone number within the force for marriage prospects. She alleged that Shahi contacted her, maintained communication, met her at hotels in Delhi and "made sexual relations with her" on multiple occasions on the assurance of marriage. The complainant later learnt he was involved with another woman and got engaged to someone else, prompting the FIR. Following which, a chargesheet has been filed and the trial is underway. "Shahi is out on bail."

Shahi challenged the repeated extensions of his suspension, including the latest order dated July 4, 2025, and argued that prolonged suspension violated his rights and amounted to punitive action without trial. He also sought a stay on the departmental inquiry, saying it would prejudice his defence in the criminal case.

His counsel argued that the allegations stemmed from a private dispute about marriage and did not concern his service. They further contended that the complainant herself had permitted him to marry someone else, citing WhatsApp chats.

Justice Dhar rejected the argument that the departmental inquiry should be suspended until the criminal trial concludes. Citing Supreme Court precedent, he held that both proceedings could move forward unless the criminal case involved complicated questions of fact or law or risked prejudicing the accused. "The allegation of the lady ASI against the petitioner is simply that she was lured by the petitioner into sexual intercourse based on a false promise of marriage," the judge observed.

"The determination of the veracity of this allegation by the criminal court or during the departmental proceedings does not involve the decision of a complicated question of fact or law," he wrote.

The court added that Shahi had already disclosed key aspects of his defence in various forums. "No prejudice would be caused to the petitioner in case both the criminal case as well as departmental proceedings are allowed to proceed simultaneously," Justice Dhar asserted in his judgment pronounced last Friday (November 14, 2025).