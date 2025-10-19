ETV Bharat / state

BSF Jawans At Jaisalmer Border Gear Up To Celebrate Festival Of Lights

While male soldiers are engaged in decorations and making sweets, their female counterparts are playing their part in preparing rangoli and decorating the puja site.

Women jawans prepare rangoli in Jaisalmer ahead of Diwali.
Women jawans prepare rangoli in Jaisalmer ahead of Diwali.
ETV Bharat English Team

October 19, 2025

Jaisalmer: Miles away from their near and dear ones, personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer have started preparations for Diwali, bringing festive cheer to the frontline.

The decorations saw earthen lamps illuminating the border and electric lights at the border outposts. Soldiers have created beautiful rangolis of myriad colours at their respective posts, which not only symbolise the festival but also convey a message of patriotism and unity. Teams have been formed to prepare laddus, namkeen, and other traditional dishes to share the joy of the festival with fellow soldiers.

BSF officer Sawai Singh said both male and female soldiers are participating equally in Diwali preparations. "Male soldiers are engaged in decorations and making sweets, while female soldiers are playing their part in preparing rangoli and decorating the puja site. All soldiers are working together to finalise preparations so that the festival can be celebrated with joy," he added.

For the soldiers deployed on the border, Diwali is not just a festival but an opportunity to further strengthen their patriotic spirit. Despite being away from their families, they remain steadfast in serving the motherland. While the country will celebrate the Festival of Lights on Monday, these jawans guarding our borders are busy keeping their spirits high and bringing moments of joy despite being away from their loved ones.

