BSF Jawans At Jaisalmer Border Gear Up To Celebrate Festival Of Lights

Women jawans prepare rangoli in Jaisalmer ahead of Diwali. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaisalmer: Miles away from their near and dear ones, personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer have started preparations for Diwali, bringing festive cheer to the frontline. The decorations saw earthen lamps illuminating the border and electric lights at the border outposts. Soldiers have created beautiful rangolis of myriad colours at their respective posts, which not only symbolise the festival but also convey a message of patriotism and unity. Teams have been formed to prepare laddus, namkeen, and other traditional dishes to share the joy of the festival with fellow soldiers.