ETV Bharat / state

BSF Jawan Shot in Gujarat’s Nadabet, Referred To Hospital For Vascular Surgery

The ambulance which took the Border Security Force jawan to a hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Palanpur: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured in a shooting incident in Nadabet in Gujarat’s Vav-Tharad region on Thursday. Following the incident, a team of BSF personnel and army officials rushed the injured jawan by ambulance for medical treatment.

The jawan was initially brought to the emergency department of Banas Hospital in Palanpur, where doctors referred him to Mawajat Hospital for further treatment after consultation with a vascular surgeon. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Dr Sunil Joshi, superintendent of Banas Hospital, told reporters that the BSF jawan was brought to the emergency department after sustaining a gunshot injury. The doctor accompanying him said that the jawan was shot at around 1.30 PM in the Nadabet area.