BSF Jawan Shot in Gujarat’s Nadabet, Referred To Hospital For Vascular Surgery
His condition reportedly deteriorated while he was being brought to the hospital and that his heart stopped twice.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Palanpur: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured in a shooting incident in Nadabet in Gujarat’s Vav-Tharad region on Thursday. Following the incident, a team of BSF personnel and army officials rushed the injured jawan by ambulance for medical treatment.
The jawan was initially brought to the emergency department of Banas Hospital in Palanpur, where doctors referred him to Mawajat Hospital for further treatment after consultation with a vascular surgeon. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Dr Sunil Joshi, superintendent of Banas Hospital, told reporters that the BSF jawan was brought to the emergency department after sustaining a gunshot injury. The doctor accompanying him said that the jawan was shot at around 1.30 PM in the Nadabet area.
His condition deteriorated while he was being brought to the hospital and that his heart stopped twice. Doctors performed cardiac massage, after which his heartbeat was restored. “When he reached here, his blood pressure was very low. Our doctors worked hard to stabilise his blood pressure and he was given a blood transfusion,” Dr Joshi said.
A vascular examination and sonography showed internal bleeding in the abdomen and that a blood vessel may have been damaged. “He will now require surgery by a vascular surgeon, so he has been referred to a hospital where a vascular surgeon is available,” Dr Joshi said.
Officials and BSF personnel accompanying the injured jawan declined to provide details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The exact circumstances of the incident, including how the jawan sustained the gunshot injury, remain unclear. His current medical condition is also not known.
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