ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: BSF Jawan Opens Fire At Malda Headquarters; Two Personnel Killed, One Injured

Malda: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed, and another was critically injured after a jawan undergoing court-martial proceedings allegedly snatched a rifle from a sentry and opened fire inside the BSF headquarters in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday evening, police said.

The accused, identified as Shivam Kumar Mishra, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was under custody at the BSF headquarters in Vaishnavnagar in connection with court-martial proceedings over unspecified charges, according to a district police statement.

Police said Mishra allegedly snatched the service rifle from an on-duty sentry and fired multiple rounds towards a nearby barracks, which led to panic inside the camp.

Three BSF personnel sustained bullet injuries in the firing and were rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital. Two of them, identified as Ajay Kumar of Bihar and Ambadar Suresh of Maharashtra, succumbed to their injuries, while another injured jawan, Bikash Brahma, remains in critical condition, officials said.

Other BSF personnel at the camp quickly overpowered and detained the accused after the firing, police said.