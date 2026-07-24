West Bengal: BSF Jawan Opens Fire At Malda Headquarters; Two Personnel Killed, One Injured
The accused jawan under court-martial allegedly snatched a rifle from a sentry and opened fire at the force’s headquarters, writes Arindam Bag.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Malda: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed, and another was critically injured after a jawan undergoing court-martial proceedings allegedly snatched a rifle from a sentry and opened fire inside the BSF headquarters in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday evening, police said.
The accused, identified as Shivam Kumar Mishra, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was under custody at the BSF headquarters in Vaishnavnagar in connection with court-martial proceedings over unspecified charges, according to a district police statement.
Police said Mishra allegedly snatched the service rifle from an on-duty sentry and fired multiple rounds towards a nearby barracks, which led to panic inside the camp.
Three BSF personnel sustained bullet injuries in the firing and were rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital. Two of them, identified as Ajay Kumar of Bihar and Ambadar Suresh of Maharashtra, succumbed to their injuries, while another injured jawan, Bikash Brahma, remains in critical condition, officials said.
Other BSF personnel at the camp quickly overpowered and detained the accused after the firing, police said.
Malda Superintendent of Police Anupam Singh said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Officials are examining the sequence of events, including how the accused managed to snatch the weapon despite security arrangements and whether there was any lapse in security.
Preliminary investigations suggest the accused jawan was suffering from mental distress; however, it is not yet certain if this was the sole cause of the attack. Officials are also reviewing his mental state, recent behaviour, and court-martial records. The BSF has not yet disclosed the specific charges for which Shivam Kumar Mishra was facing a court-martial.
Post-mortem examinations of the two deceased jawans are scheduled to be conducted on Friday at Malda Medical College Hospital. Subsequently, their bodies will be handed over to their families with full state honours. The autopsy report will clarify the number of bullet wounds sustained and the exact cause of death. Security has been tightened at the Vaishnavnagar BSF headquarters following the incident.
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