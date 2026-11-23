ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh BSF Jawan Goes Missing In River While Chasing Suspected Bangladeshi Smugglers In Assam

Tezpur: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan went missing after reportedly plunging into the Barak River while pursuing a group of suspected cattle smugglers near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district early Monday morning.

The missing jawan has been identified as Constable K Venu, a native of Andhra Pradesh. A search operation involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been launched to trace him.

According to sources the incident occurred in the Harinagar border area after the BSF received specific intelligence inputs about the movement of four to five unidentified persons allegedly attempting to smuggle cattle across the border.

Acting on the intelligence, two BSF personnel, head constable Jitendra Yadav and constable K Venu, moved to intercept the suspected smugglers.

However, when challenged by the security personnel, the suspects allegedly jumped into the river to escape. In an effort to apprehend them, both BSF personnel also entered the water. While head constable Jitendra Yadav managed to return safely to the riverbank, constable K Venu went missing in the river.

Cachar Police said the Coy Commander of Harinagar Border Outpost (BOP) informed them about the incident over the phone. An SDRF team subsequently reached the spot and initiated a search operation.