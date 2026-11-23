Andhra Pradesh BSF Jawan Goes Missing In River While Chasing Suspected Bangladeshi Smugglers In Assam
Following the incident, SDRF teams launched a search operation in the Barak River but the missing BSF jawan could not be traced.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Tezpur: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan went missing after reportedly plunging into the Barak River while pursuing a group of suspected cattle smugglers near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district early Monday morning.
The missing jawan has been identified as Constable K Venu, a native of Andhra Pradesh. A search operation involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been launched to trace him.
According to sources the incident occurred in the Harinagar border area after the BSF received specific intelligence inputs about the movement of four to five unidentified persons allegedly attempting to smuggle cattle across the border.
Acting on the intelligence, two BSF personnel, head constable Jitendra Yadav and constable K Venu, moved to intercept the suspected smugglers.
However, when challenged by the security personnel, the suspects allegedly jumped into the river to escape. In an effort to apprehend them, both BSF personnel also entered the water. While head constable Jitendra Yadav managed to return safely to the riverbank, constable K Venu went missing in the river.
Cachar Police said the Coy Commander of Harinagar Border Outpost (BOP) informed them about the incident over the phone. An SDRF team subsequently reached the spot and initiated a search operation.
Cachar SSP Partha Pratim Das said that search operation is still underway and the BSF jawan has not been located yet.
The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by border security personnel while confronting suspected cross-border smuggling activities along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam.
This is the second incident involving BSF personnel along the India-Bangladesh border and has raised fresh concerns over border security.
A week ago, a BSF jawan was apprehended by Bangladeshi authorities after crossing the international border from the Dawki border area in Meghalaya and was taken to Sylhet district. He was subsequently released following a flag meeting between the border forces of the two countries.
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