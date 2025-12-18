ETV Bharat / state

BSF Constable Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: A constable of the Border Security Force (BSF), posted at the Public Facility and Security Camp in Horadi village under Sonpur police station in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, died by suicide on Thursday.

Police said the constable shot himself to death with his service weapon. Upon receiving information about the incident, Sonpur police station personnel, senior police officers, and BSF officers rushed to the spot following which a probe was initiated into the matter.

Police said a suicide note was found at the spot where the constable killed himself. While it is speculated that family reasons could have driven the constable to take the extreme step, the contents of the suicide note is being scanned as part of the investigation.

The deceased constable was a resident of Singroli village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, his body was brought to the Narayanpur District Hospital, where postmortem is being conducted. The soldier's family has been informed of the incident, said police.

The constable's body will be sent to his native village in Uttar Pradesh.

Duty of security forces deployed in Naxal-affected areas is considered extremely mentally and emotionally challenging. The constable's suicide has once again brought to fore serious issues such as mental health and family pressures faced by the security personnel posted in tough areas.

Suicide by security personnel in Chhattisgarh in 2025