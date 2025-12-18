BSF Constable Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
A suicide note was found at the spot where the constable killed himself. The constable was posted in Horadi village.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
Narayanpur: A constable of the Border Security Force (BSF), posted at the Public Facility and Security Camp in Horadi village under Sonpur police station in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, died by suicide on Thursday.
Police said the constable shot himself to death with his service weapon. Upon receiving information about the incident, Sonpur police station personnel, senior police officers, and BSF officers rushed to the spot following which a probe was initiated into the matter.
Police said a suicide note was found at the spot where the constable killed himself. While it is speculated that family reasons could have driven the constable to take the extreme step, the contents of the suicide note is being scanned as part of the investigation.
The deceased constable was a resident of Singroli village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, his body was brought to the Narayanpur District Hospital, where postmortem is being conducted. The soldier's family has been informed of the incident, said police.
The constable's body will be sent to his native village in Uttar Pradesh.
Duty of security forces deployed in Naxal-affected areas is considered extremely mentally and emotionally challenging. The constable's suicide has once again brought to fore serious issues such as mental health and family pressures faced by the security personnel posted in tough areas.
Suicide by security personnel in Chhattisgarh in 2025
September 9: A CRPF jawan committed suicide in Sukma.
August 22: A jawan shot himself to death at the Minpa camp in Sukma.
July 30: A CRPF jawan committed suicide in Bijapur.
July 13: A jawan committed suicide at the Raipur CRPF battalion camp.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
