ETV Bharat / state

BSF Jawan Booked For Killing Girlfriend, Attempting Suicide In Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand police have registered a case against a BSF jawan accused of killing his girlfriend and then attempting suicide. The woman was found dead at a homestay near Miyawala Chowk in Dehradun, while the jawan was found unconscious nearby, officials said.

The accused jawan, Premendra Negi (38) from Mohabbewala, Clement Town, is receiving treatment at Doon Hospital. The body of the deceased woman, Aarti, has been sent for a postmortem.

A murder case was registered at Doiwala police station following a complaint by Aarti’s husband.

“The jawan is currently in critical condition and unable to give a statement. We will question him once he recovers, which will help clarify the motive behind the murder,” police said.

According to the complaint, the accused’s wife contacted authorities, shared his location, and reported that he admitted to killing his girlfriend and attempting suicide.