BSF Jawan Booked For Killing Girlfriend, Attempting Suicide In Dehradun
A BSF jawan allegedly killed his girlfriend at a Dehradun homestay and tried to poison himself. Police are investigating the motive after his recovery.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand police have registered a case against a BSF jawan accused of killing his girlfriend and then attempting suicide. The woman was found dead at a homestay near Miyawala Chowk in Dehradun, while the jawan was found unconscious nearby, officials said.
The accused jawan, Premendra Negi (38) from Mohabbewala, Clement Town, is receiving treatment at Doon Hospital. The body of the deceased woman, Aarti, has been sent for a postmortem.
A murder case was registered at Doiwala police station following a complaint by Aarti’s husband.
“The jawan is currently in critical condition and unable to give a statement. We will question him once he recovers, which will help clarify the motive behind the murder,” police said.
According to the complaint, the accused’s wife contacted authorities, shared his location, and reported that he admitted to killing his girlfriend and attempting suicide.
“We traced the location to the homestay, where we found the jawan unconscious and the woman dead. Preliminary investigations found the two had been in a romantic relationship for some time,” police said.
“The poisoning stemmed from a dispute related to the relationship. However, the motive behind the murder will be clear when the investigation is complete,” they added.
The jawan was on leave and had allegedly been staying with the woman for two days. In the complaint, the woman’s husband alleged the couple had a long-standing relationship and the accused’s family knew about it as well.
“A forensic team collected evidence. The accused is unfit to give a statement. We are investigating all angles,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) City Pramod Kumar.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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