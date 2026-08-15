BSF Jawan Arrested For Killing Wife In Punjab's Hoshiarpur
According to the FIR, the victim, Rama, was allegedly subjected to harassment and physical assault by her husband after their marriage.
By PTI
Published : August 15, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Hoshiarpur: A BSF jawan was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, police said on Saturday. A case has been registered against accused Amarjit Singh, a resident of Shekhamatta village.
The case was lodged on the complaint of the father of the victim, Rama, who was married to Amarjit Singh for about 12 years. The FIR says Rama was allegedly subjected to harassment and physical assault by her husband after their marriage.
On the intervening night of August 13 and 14, around 4 am, the victim's father, Ram Chand, was informed that Amarjit Singh had called to say Rama had fallen from the roof of the house and had been taken to the Civil Hospital in Hajipur.
When Ram Chand and other family members reached the hospital, they found Rama dead. Her body bore several injury marks. The FIR stated that Rama was allegedly beaten and killed by her husband. Hajipur Police Station SHO Inspector Harprem Singh said Amarjit Singh was arrested and further investigation was underway.
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