ETV Bharat / state

BSF Jawan Arrested For Killing Wife In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: A BSF jawan was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, police said on Saturday. A case has been registered against accused Amarjit Singh, a resident of Shekhamatta village.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the father of the victim, Rama, who was married to Amarjit Singh for about 12 years. The FIR says Rama was allegedly subjected to harassment and physical assault by her husband after their marriage.