ETV Bharat / state

BSF Constable Shot Dead In Manipur's Ukhrul

Imphal: A Border Security Force constable was shot dead on Friday while on patrolling duty in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, officials said.

Constable Mithun Mandal from West Bengal was “struck by a bullet fired from an unknown direction around 4.30 pm”, an official said. Mandal, who hailed from Bhagjan Tola village of West Bengal, was taken to a hospital in Imphal, where he died around 6 pm.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the killing, and offered condolences to his family members. “Strongly condemn the tragic martyrdom of Constable Mithun Mandal (170 Bn, BSF), who was fatally injured by a bullet from an unknown direction while on patrol at Mongkot Chepu, Ukhrul today. He succumbed at RIMS, Imphal.