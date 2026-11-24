ETV Bharat / state

BSF Constable Shoots Himself Dead In J-K

Jammu: A 22-year-old BSF constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon at a security camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia border area, officials said on Tuesday.

The constable, identified as Deva Nand Majhi, allegedly shot himself in the forehead on Monday night at the Nikowal border camp area, they said. Police have started inquest proceedings, and the circumstances leading to the incident are being ascertained.