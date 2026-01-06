BSF Allows Daughter Married In Bangladesh To Pay Last Respects To Father In India
After getting the news of her father's death, Ummehara Bibi expressed her desire to see him for the last time. A BSF-BGB meet facilitated this.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Nadia: Amid strained India-Bangladesh ties, with the latter being blamed for failing to protect the Hindu minorities from the continued attack of the majority community, the Border Security Force (BSF) showed a true gesture of humanity by allowed a woman, who was married to a Bangladeshi national, to bid final adieu to her father on the Indian side of the border in the Chapra area of West Bengal's Nadia on Monday.
On her request, the body of the 101-year-old man was brought to the zero point of the border by BSF jawans to facilitate her daughter Ummehara Bibi paying her last respects. She said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) also extended cooperation throughout the process.
It is learnt that Israfil Halsona, a resident of Hatkhola village under Chapra police station limits, passed away recently. When the news reached Ummehara, who got married in Kutubpur village of Chuadanga district in Bangladesh, she expressed her desire to see him one last time and informed her family members of her paternal home over the phone.
In turn, his paternal family in Chapra informed the Hatkhola Gram Panchayat about the matter, which contacted the 101st battalion of BSF. Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the BSF quickly convened a flag meeting with its Bangladesh counterparts, BGB, at the zero point of the border. Both families were informed about the outcome of the meeting, allowing Ummehara to participate in her father's funerals.
Hatkhola Gram Panchayat Pradhan Atihar Halsona said, "Israfil Halsona, who was over 100 years old, recently passed away. One of his daughters is married in Bangladesh. She wanted to see him for the last time, and her paternal family informed our panchayat about this. We contacted the BSF, informing them about the matter. Following this, Ummehara was permitted to pay her last respects and join the funerals of her father after a BSF-BGB meeting. The BSF was very cooperative throughout the entire process. We are also very happy about this."
Also Read