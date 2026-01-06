ETV Bharat / state

BSF Allows Daughter Married In Bangladesh To Pay Last Respects To Father In India

Ummehara Bibi breaks down after seeing the mortal remains of her father at zero point on the Indo-Bangla border. ( ETV Bharat )

Nadia: Amid strained India-Bangladesh ties, with the latter being blamed for failing to protect the Hindu minorities from the continued attack of the majority community, the Border Security Force (BSF) showed a true gesture of humanity by allowed a woman, who was married to a Bangladeshi national, to bid final adieu to her father on the Indian side of the border in the Chapra area of ​​West Bengal's Nadia on Monday.

On her request, the body of the 101-year-old man was brought to the zero point of the border by BSF jawans to facilitate her daughter Ummehara Bibi paying her last respects. She said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) also extended cooperation throughout the process.

It is learnt that Israfil Halsona, a resident of Hatkhola village under Chapra police station limits, passed away recently. When the news reached Ummehara, who got married in Kutubpur village of Chuadanga district in Bangladesh, she expressed her desire to see him one last time and informed her family members of her paternal home over the phone.