'Brutal Repression' Unleashed On NCR Workers By BJP-Ruled Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Govts, Says CPI(M)
Expressing solidarity with the workers’ struggles, CPI(M) polit bureau demands their immediate release and unconditional withdrawal of all cases filed against them.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
New Delhi: After two massive agitations by factory workers in NCR’s industrial belt Gurugram and Noida left several injured, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday termed the administration's actions a "brutal repression" unleashed by the BJP-ruled state governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
“The CPI(M) strongly condemns the brutal repression unleashed on agitating factory workers in Delhi NCR’s industrial belt by the BJP-ruled state governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” the CPI(M) polit bureau said.
The workers, according to the Left party, have been engaged in a prolonged struggle for wage hike and implementation of statutory benefits.
“Instead of addressing these legitimate demands, both governments have unleashed the police on the workers and resorted to filing false cases against workers’ leaders. They have even shamelessly insinuated that genuine protests are being instigated by external forces and branded workers’ leaders as conspirators,” the polit bureau said.
Over the past two and a half months, workers across several parts of the country, especially in North India, have spontaneously risen in protest against working and living conditions, stagnant wages, denial of basic labour rights, and the callous, pro-management attitude of labour departments.
“Now it is being reported that the police are raiding villages, indiscriminately beating up workers and arresting hundreds of them. The whereabouts of the arrested workers are not being shared with their families. The workers’ upsurge in the National Capital Region is the latest expression of this growing discontent,” the polit bureau said.
“The CPI(M) expresses full solidarity with the workers’ struggles, demands their immediate release and the unconditional withdrawal of all cases filed against them. It calls upon the police and the respective state governments to end all repressive and vindictive measures, and to address the workers’ legitimate demands through discussions with their representatives,” it added.
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