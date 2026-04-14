ETV Bharat / state

'Brutal Repression' Unleashed On NCR Workers By BJP-Ruled Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Govts, Says CPI(M)

New Delhi: After two massive agitations by factory workers in NCR’s industrial belt Gurugram and Noida left several injured, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday termed the administration's actions a "brutal repression" unleashed by the BJP-ruled state governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“The CPI(M) strongly condemns the brutal repression unleashed on agitating factory workers in Delhi NCR’s industrial belt by the BJP-ruled state governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” the CPI(M) polit bureau said.

The workers, according to the Left party, have been engaged in a prolonged struggle for wage hike and implementation of statutory benefits.

“Instead of addressing these legitimate demands, both governments have unleashed the police on the workers and resorted to filing false cases against workers’ leaders. They have even shamelessly insinuated that genuine protests are being instigated by external forces and branded workers’ leaders as conspirators,” the polit bureau said.