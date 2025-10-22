ETV Bharat / state

Brutal Crime In Bengaluru: Woman Gang-Raped And Robbed Inside Her Own Home

Bengaluru: The Madanayakanahalli police have arrested three men for allegedly breaking into a woman’s house, robbing her, and then gang-raping her under the pretext of being police informers. Two other accused are on the run, and a search has been launched to trace them.

According to police, the arrested men have been identified as Karthik, Glen, and Suyog. The incident took place on the evening of October 21 when the five accused arrived at the woman’s rented home in Gangondanahalli on motorcycles. Posing as police informers from Peenya Police Station, they accused the woman of being involved in prostitution and drug trade. They then allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh and marijuana from her.

When she refused, the men reportedly assaulted her with a cricket bat and also attacked her son and her husband’s friend. After the assault, they looted Rs 25,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the house. The police said the accused then forced the woman into a nearby house and took turns raping her.

The victim’s son managed to call the police control room (112), but by the time the police reached the spot, the accused had fled. The woman and the two injured men were later shifted to a hospital for treatment.