ETV Bharat / state

BRS Leaders Meet Governor, Present Evidence Of Police Attack On Party Legislators

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs, MLCs and leaders including the party's working president Kavalkunta Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The party's legislators and leaders complained to the Governor on the alleged high-handedness of police, law and order situation in the state and other issues. Speaking to the media after the meeting, KTR said the legislators and party leaders showed evidence to the Governor on how the police recently attacked the party's MLAs in front of the Assembly.

"We also submitted evidence related to the police attack on MLA Sabita and the incident where another lady MLA's saree was pulled. We explained to the Governor that even as we complained to the police commissioner's office about the police high-handedness, no case was registered," he said.

KTR said the Governor was informed in detail about the situation prevailing in the state. He alleged that before the elections, Congress had assured that its promises would be implemented within 100 days. "But CM Revanth Reddy did not implement the promises even after 1,000 days of coming to power," he said.