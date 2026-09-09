BRS Leaders Meet Governor, Present Evidence Of Police Attack On Party Legislators
KTR said legislators and party leaders showed evidence to the Governor on how the police recently attacked the party's MLAs in front of the Assembly.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs, MLCs and leaders including the party's working president Kavalkunta Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan here on Wednesday.
The party's legislators and leaders complained to the Governor on the alleged high-handedness of police, law and order situation in the state and other issues. Speaking to the media after the meeting, KTR said the legislators and party leaders showed evidence to the Governor on how the police recently attacked the party's MLAs in front of the Assembly.
"We also submitted evidence related to the police attack on MLA Sabita and the incident where another lady MLA's saree was pulled. We explained to the Governor that even as we complained to the police commissioner's office about the police high-handedness, no case was registered," he said.
KTR said the Governor was informed in detail about the situation prevailing in the state. He alleged that before the elections, Congress had assured that its promises would be implemented within 100 days. "But CM Revanth Reddy did not implement the promises even after 1,000 days of coming to power," he said.
हम आह भी करते हैं तो हो जाते हैं बदनाम,वो क़त्ल भी करते हैं तो चर्चा नहीं होता।— BRS Party (@BRSparty) September 9, 2026
BRS Working President @KTRBRS spoke to the media after meeting the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana.
The BRS delegation explained to the Hon’ble Governor what had happened over the last two days at… pic.twitter.com/sSZuyPcYvq
The legislator said while Rs 73,000 crores were allocated to Rythu Bandhu scheme during KCR's regime, farmers of the state are still deprived of insurance. KTR said just like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, "we also came wearing black T-shirts and went to the Assembly to protest against the 1,000 days of Congress rule".
"We showed the Governor evidence of how the police attacked our legislators on the road. We presented evidence on the police attack and insult on Sabita Indra Reddy. We explained to the Governor that we were attacked and cases were filed against us," KTR said.
KTR said a breakfast meeting will be held at his residence on Thursday morning where the party will decide on its future course of action after 22 MLAs were suspended from the Assembly.
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