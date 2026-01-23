ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Phone Tapping Case: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao Appears Before SIT

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday appeared before the Telangana Police SIT probing the alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime.

Rao reached the Jubilee Hills police station here at about 11 AM for his examination.

Rao, son of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was served a notice on Thursday for an appearance before the SIT.

Speaking to reporters at BRS office here before his appearance, Rao, who was municipal administration minister during the BRS government, said he has done no wrong or involved in any illegal, immoral activities during his stint in power.

In a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, he alleged that the "state cabinet has become like a gang of thieves with their corruption".

Reddy, who faced allegations of corruption when he was in opposition, is now trying to defame him, Rao alleged.

He further said there has been an attempted character assassination during the last several years by the Congress by making wild allegations and "leaks to the media", he alleged.

During his questioning, he would ask the police officials as to who is responsible for his character assassination in the form of "media leaks", he said.