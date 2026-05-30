BRS Leader Balka Suman Arrested By Hyderabad Police Amid Tension At Telangana Bhavan
A case was registered against him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA).
Published : May 30, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: BRS leader and former MLA Balka Suman was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Saturday amid stressful scenes at Telangana Bhavan here.
According to police, Suman was taken into custody by the Nampally police following a complaint filed by Congress leaders over his recent remarks allegedly calling for militant-style protests in Telangana.
A case was registered against him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA).
Tension briefly escalated at Telangana Bhavan when police arrived to arrest the former MLA. BRS workers raised slogans against the police, shouting "Go back Police", while a large police force was deployed at the spot to control the situation.
Members of the BRS legal team held discussions with police officials during the standoff. The Abids ACP reportedly informed party leaders that a non-bailable case had been registered against Suman, and therefore, prior notice was not required before the arrest.
Balka Suman was eventually taken into custody after stepping out of Telangana Bhavan and speaking to the media.
Before his arrest, Suman criticised the Congress government and accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Vivek of politically targeting him. He alleged that the government was attempting to jail him once again because he has been questioning those in power.
"I was targeted even during the Telangana movement. More than 250 cases were filed against me at that time, and I was jailed. Recently, too, I was sent to jail during the Kyatanapalli election. As a public representative, I have been constantly questioning the government. CM Revanth Reddy and Minister Vivek have decided to send me to jail once again," Suman said.
He further alleged irregularities in Singareni, claiming corruption worth hundreds of crores was taking place there. He also accused the Congress government of harassing opposition leaders who raise questions against it.
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