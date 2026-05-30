ETV Bharat / state

BRS Leader Balka Suman Arrested By Hyderabad Police Amid Tension At Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former MLA Balka Suman was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Saturday amid stressful scenes at Telangana Bhavan here.

According to police, Suman was taken into custody by the Nampally police following a complaint filed by Congress leaders over his recent remarks allegedly calling for militant-style protests in Telangana.

A case was registered against him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA).

Tension briefly escalated at Telangana Bhavan when police arrived to arrest the former MLA. BRS workers raised slogans against the police, shouting "Go back Police", while a large police force was deployed at the spot to control the situation.

Members of the BRS legal team held discussions with police officials during the standoff. The Abids ACP reportedly informed party leaders that a non-bailable case had been registered against Suman, and therefore, prior notice was not required before the arrest.