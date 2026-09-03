ETV Bharat / state

Brown Sugar Worth Rs 80 Crore Seized In Manipur, One Held

Imphal: A person was arrested after brown sugar worth Rs 80 crore was seized from his possession in Manipur's Jiribam district, an Assam Rifles statement said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles, CRPF and the Jiribam police conducted a search operation at Makha Basti in the JT Road area on Wednesday and seized 10.891 kg of brown sugar from the person, it said.