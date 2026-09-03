Brown Sugar Worth Rs 80 Crore Seized In Manipur, One Held
A joint team of the Assam Rifles, CRPF and police conducted a search operation and seized 10.891 kg of brown sugar.
By PTI
Published : September 3, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Imphal: A person was arrested after brown sugar worth Rs 80 crore was seized from his possession in Manipur's Jiribam district, an Assam Rifles statement said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles, CRPF and the Jiribam police conducted a search operation at Makha Basti in the JT Road area on Wednesday and seized 10.891 kg of brown sugar from the person, it said.
The apprehended person and the seized narcotic substance have been handed over to the district police for further legal proceedings, it said. Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state three years ago.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.
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