ETV Bharat / state

Brown Sugar Manufacturing Unit At Bengal School Teacher's Home, Two Arrested

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri District Police unearthed a brown sugar manufacturing unit operating inside the house of a government high school teacher during an overnight raid against drug trafficking in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, officials said on Thursday. The accused teacher and a man were arrested from the spot, they added.

The incident took place near the Chauchhariya petrol pump in the Nagrakata area of ​​Jalpaiguri. The teacher, Ranjit Sikdar, has been working at a high school for a long time but is allegedly involved in the local drug trade, police sources said. He hails from Bamangola in Malda district, where he had previously been jailed several years ago in connection with drug-related offences.

While searching Sikdar's residence, police apprehended Dhiraj Mahato, a resident of Pundibari in Cooch Behar. Police suspect Mahato had come to Sikdar's house to purchase brown sugar.

The police maintained strict secrecy regarding the operation and many personnel were unaware of the raid during its initial stages.

District Superintendent of Police Sujata Kumari Binapani said, "We acted on intelligence input. We are now investigating whether a larger syndicate is involved. The arrested duo will be produced before the district court on Thursday, and the police have sought their custody for a thorough investigation".

According to police sources, the State Task Force (STF) had provided information about drug trade to the district police some time ago. Since then, the district police had kept Sikdar under its radar.