Brown Sugar Manufacturing Unit At Bengal School Teacher's Home, Two Arrested
Jalpaiguri Police with the help of sniffer dog Morphy found raw materials sufficient to produce approximately 67 grams of brown sugar, reports Santu Chowdhuri.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri District Police unearthed a brown sugar manufacturing unit operating inside the house of a government high school teacher during an overnight raid against drug trafficking in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, officials said on Thursday. The accused teacher and a man were arrested from the spot, they added.
The incident took place near the Chauchhariya petrol pump in the Nagrakata area of Jalpaiguri. The teacher, Ranjit Sikdar, has been working at a high school for a long time but is allegedly involved in the local drug trade, police sources said. He hails from Bamangola in Malda district, where he had previously been jailed several years ago in connection with drug-related offences.
While searching Sikdar's residence, police apprehended Dhiraj Mahato, a resident of Pundibari in Cooch Behar. Police suspect Mahato had come to Sikdar's house to purchase brown sugar.
The police maintained strict secrecy regarding the operation and many personnel were unaware of the raid during its initial stages.
District Superintendent of Police Sujata Kumari Binapani said, "We acted on intelligence input. We are now investigating whether a larger syndicate is involved. The arrested duo will be produced before the district court on Thursday, and the police have sought their custody for a thorough investigation".
According to police sources, the State Task Force (STF) had provided information about drug trade to the district police some time ago. Since then, the district police had kept Sikdar under its radar.
Acting on a tip-off, a large team from the district police raided Sikdar's rented accommodation at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday. Sudipta Sarkar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Malbazar, along with the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Nagrakata, arrived at the scene.
Subsequently, M Srinivas, Additional Superintendent of Police, Headquarters & Rural, arrived in Nagrakata and Beljar Bhutia, the IC of Mal Police Station and an expert in NDPS cases, was summoned to the location. However, the initial investigation yielded little beyond Rs 8.39 lakh in cash and a few counterfeit notes.
The 46th Battalion of the SSB was then notified. SSB officials arrived at the scene with their trained sniffer dog, 'Morphy'.
Morphy and the police officers then discovered raw materials sufficient to produce approximately 67 grams of brown sugar. Equipment used for manufacturing brown sugar was also recovered. Special white cloth used in the production process and specific plastic materials used for packaging were found at the site.
The Dooars region has long served as a key corridor for smuggling narcotics into the northeastern states. Police frequently intercept brown sugar, Yaba tablets, and cough syrup while moving from Siliguri to Malbazar based on confidential tips.
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