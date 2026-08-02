ETV Bharat / state

Brought Leaf Factories To Announce Lifting Tea Leaf Procurement Ban Soon: Jalpaiguri MP

Jalpaiguri: Around 50,000 small tea growers in North Bengal are in trouble ever since Brought Leaf Factories suspended green leaf procurement from them over pesticide residue concerns demanding mandatory testing certificates.

They finally breathed a sigh of relief after a meeting with Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar Roy on Saturday as Bought Leaf Factory authorities are set to lift the ongoing ban following further discussions on Sunday.

At a meeting in the Jalpaiguri Club on Saturday, it was decided that no tea grower would use banned pesticides and agreed to ensure the reputation of North Bengal tea.

Sanjay Dhanuti, president of the North Bengal Tea Producers' Association, said the discussions with tea growers held in the presence of Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar Roy, was productive.

President of the Jalpaiguri Small Tea Growers' Association Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty said, "The meeting between Bought Leaf Factories and small growers was very fruitful and on Sunday, factory owners will announce when they will start accepting tea leaves. We, the small tea growers, are optimistic that we will be able to supply our tea leaves very soon."