Brought Leaf Factories To Announce Lifting Tea Leaf Procurement Ban Soon: Jalpaiguri MP
Starting July 27, Bought Leaf Factories have imposed a ban on purchasing raw green tea leaves without MRL compliance reports, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Around 50,000 small tea growers in North Bengal are in trouble ever since Brought Leaf Factories suspended green leaf procurement from them over pesticide residue concerns demanding mandatory testing certificates.
They finally breathed a sigh of relief after a meeting with Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar Roy on Saturday as Bought Leaf Factory authorities are set to lift the ongoing ban following further discussions on Sunday.
At a meeting in the Jalpaiguri Club on Saturday, it was decided that no tea grower would use banned pesticides and agreed to ensure the reputation of North Bengal tea.
Sanjay Dhanuti, president of the North Bengal Tea Producers' Association, said the discussions with tea growers held in the presence of Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar Roy, was productive.
President of the Jalpaiguri Small Tea Growers' Association Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty said, "The meeting between Bought Leaf Factories and small growers was very fruitful and on Sunday, factory owners will announce when they will start accepting tea leaves. We, the small tea growers, are optimistic that we will be able to supply our tea leaves very soon."
Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Roy said that the problem of the small tea growers will be resolved. "We want pesticide-free tea. Small tea growers must also step forward to ensure the production of safe tea. No one should sell tea leaves treated with banned pesticides," he said.
Bought Leaf Factories have taken strict measures to ensure the production of safe tea. Since July 27, they have stopped accepting raw tea leaves that lack mandatory Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) compliance reports (document showing the highest legally allowed amount of chemical residue, such as pesticides or veterinary drugs).
Companies, including Tata and Hindustan, refused to package tea leaves containing pesticide residues, dealing a significant blow to a major source of livelihood in the region.
Bought Leaf Factories claimed that the tea produced from the raw leaves supplied by growers is being rejected due to the presence of pesticides. Representatives from packaging companies had said they would not purchase tea containing banned pesticides. Meanwhile, the FSSAI also indicated that they are rejecting tea with pesticide residues to ensure banned pesticides are not used in tea gardens.
To address the crisis facing small tea growers and bought-leaf factories, the Jalpaiguri MP, convened a meeting, involving Tea Board of India, packaging companies, tea growers, and Bought Leaf Factory owners.
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