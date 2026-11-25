ETV Bharat / state

'I Brought Jaya Prada Into Politics, Ensured Her Victory, Defeated Her': Azam Khan Recalls Old Samajwadi Party Ties

Azam Khan addressing a press conference ( ETV Bharat )

Rampur: Samajwadi Party national general secretary Azam Khan is in the eye of a storm after revisiting his long-standing political rivalry with former Rampur MP Jaya Prada, stating he was responsible for ensuring the latter's both victory and defeat.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Khan said it was he who brought Prada into Rampur politics, ensured her victory and later defeated her at elections. He noted that he had brought Prada to Rampur, managed her election campaign effectively, and played a key role in establishing her political identity. When Prada later contested as a BJP candidate against him, he defeated her by around 2.5 lakh votes, Khan said.

Explaining the demographics of his victory, Khan clarified that his win was not solely due to the votes of 2.5 lakh Muslims, pointing out that he received significant backing from Hindu constituencies as well. Recounting the internal rift in SP that led to his past expulsion from the party, Khan said that former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav, had later realised that his decision was flawed. Khan said Yadav had told him that on the day the news of his expulsion was broadcast on television, the former CM had wept, acknowledging that his decision had been wrong.