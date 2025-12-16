ETV Bharat / state

Brothers Shot Dead In Delhi's Jafrabad, Probe On

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two brothers were shot dead in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad late Monday, police said. An incident of firing took place around 1.30 AM, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Faisal (30) and his brother Nadeem (33), police said. A case has been registered under Section 103(1)/3(5) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25/27 of the Arms Act at the Jafrabad police station.

Wasim, the elder brother of the victims, said that he lives with his mother on Lane Number 21 in Brahmpuri, while his shop is located in Seelampur. Nadeem and Faisal were on their scooter, heading to meet him, when he received the news that his brothers had been shot.

Upon arriving at the scene, Wasim found both Nadeem and Faisal lying on the ground. He and his friends rushed them to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.