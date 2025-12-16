Brothers Shot Dead In Delhi's Jafrabad, Probe On
The duo were staying near the Kashmiri Building in Jafrabad. Officials have initiated a probe into the incident.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two brothers were shot dead in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad late Monday, police said. An incident of firing took place around 1.30 AM, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Faisal (30) and his brother Nadeem (33), police said. A case has been registered under Section 103(1)/3(5) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25/27 of the Arms Act at the Jafrabad police station.
Wasim, the elder brother of the victims, said that he lives with his mother on Lane Number 21 in Brahmpuri, while his shop is located in Seelampur. Nadeem and Faisal were on their scooter, heading to meet him, when he received the news that his brothers had been shot.
Upon arriving at the scene, Wasim found both Nadeem and Faisal lying on the ground. He and his friends rushed them to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.
Wasim alleged that his cousin, Asad Qureshi, is behind the incident. Wasim claimed that Asad had threatened him on Monday with a phone call, saying, "Take care of your brothers, or I'll show you what I can do." Both brothers were residents near the Kashmiri Building in Jafrabad. The police have initiated an investigation, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the miscreants.
"Several teams have been formed to arrest the culprit, while the deceased’s bodies have been sent for post-mortem," police said.
