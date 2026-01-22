ETV Bharat / state

Brothers Murder Sister And Her Boyfriend From Different Faith In UP's Moradabad

Moradabad: In yet another case of dishonour killing, three brothers allegedly killed their sister and her boyfriend, who belonged to a different faith, in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, police said on Thursday.

Arman Chaudhary, 27, and Kajal Saini, 19, were in love, police said, adding that they were killed with a shovel by three brothers of the woman. Two of them have been arrested after an FIR was filed by Arman's father, police said.

According to local inputs, Arman used to work in Saudi Arabia and had come back to Moradabad a few months ago, during which he met Kajal and the two began dating. The woman's brothers did not approve of the relationship.

Arman, according to police, had been missing for the past two days, for which a missing person complaint was filed by his father, Haneef. When police began the investigation, they came to know that Kajal was also missing. Upon questioning her family, the brothers confessed to killing the two. They then led the police to the locations where the bodies were buried.