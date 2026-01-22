Brothers Murder Sister And Her Boyfriend From Different Faith In UP's Moradabad
Police said Arman Chaudhary and Kajal Saini were killed by the latter's three brothers with a shovel as her family was opposed to the relationship.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Moradabad: In yet another case of dishonour killing, three brothers allegedly killed their sister and her boyfriend, who belonged to a different faith, in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, police said on Thursday.
Arman Chaudhary, 27, and Kajal Saini, 19, were in love, police said, adding that they were killed with a shovel by three brothers of the woman. Two of them have been arrested after an FIR was filed by Arman's father, police said.
According to local inputs, Arman used to work in Saudi Arabia and had come back to Moradabad a few months ago, during which he met Kajal and the two began dating. The woman's brothers did not approve of the relationship.
Arman, according to police, had been missing for the past two days, for which a missing person complaint was filed by his father, Haneef. When police began the investigation, they came to know that Kajal was also missing. Upon questioning her family, the brothers confessed to killing the two. They then led the police to the locations where the bodies were buried.
Moradabad Superintendent of Police (crime) Subhash Chandra Gangwar said, "A missing person report was filed by Arman's family on Wednesday morning. In the evening, his father filed an FIR against three people for murder. A heavy police force has been deployed at the village."
An interrogation of the accused duo has revealed that the girl's family disapproved of her relationship with the young man as they were of different religions, cops said, adding that a heavy police force has been deployed in the village as a precaution.
Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said, "Three brothers of Kajal have murdered the duo with a shovel, which has been recovered. Two of the accused have been arrested. A missing person report for Arman was filed by his father on Wednesday evening, following which an investigation was launched. It was found that he was in a love affair with Kajal from a different caste. Her family was opposed to the relationship. Currently, the situation is under control."
