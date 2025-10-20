ETV Bharat / state

Brothers Among 3 Killed In Violent Clash Over Vehicle Collision In Gujarat's Rajkot; 3 More Injured

Rajkot: A minor altercation over vehicle collision here in Gujarat took a violent turn, leading to death of three persons and injuries to three others, including a woman. The deceased have been identified as brothers Suresh Vashrambhai Parmar and Vijay Vashrambhai Parmar, and one Arun Vinubhai Barot, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) BJ Chaudhary said the incident took place late on Sunday night in Ambedkar Nagar area under Malviya Nagar police station limits.

After a minor accident, an argument ensued which later escalated into a heated argument and turned violent. The victims were attacked with sharp weapons including knives and swords, officials said, adding that one person from rival party also succembed in counter attack.

Vashrambhai, the father of the two deceased brothers, said, "Both my sons were labourers. They were returning home after work. The incident might have occurred between 10:30 PM and 11 PM. They asked the driver of the other vehicle to be careful and look ahead while driving. But during this, they had a heated argument. The men in the other vehicle took out knife and attacked my sons. They killed my sons," he said.