ETV Bharat / state

Brother of AIIMS Doctor Accused Of Raping Medic Chargesheeted For 'Threatening' Victim’s Father

New Delhi: A supplementary chargesheet has been filed in a case involving an AIIMS doctor accused of raping another doctor on the pretext of marriage, naming the accused’s brother for allegedly threatening the victim's kin, court sources said on Wednesday.

According to the chargesheet, Manmohan Gupta (70), the brother of the main accused Deepak Gupta, has been booked under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) for threatening the complainant’s father.

The document filed before Judicial Magistrate Sukhjeet Singh noted that the main chargesheet had already been filed, following which the complainant or victim filed a protest petition claiming that it was incomplete, and that a court on December 23 last year directed that certain aspects of the plea be probed further.

The chargesheet noted that the complainant’s father was threatened by Manmohan over a call on January 9, 2023, where he allegedly said, "Na shadi hui hai aur na hi hone denge; jyada bolega to tujhe jhuthe case me jail karwa dunga". (Neither marriage has taken place nor will I let one happen; if you say any more, I will have you thrown in jail on false charges).

“However, during the previous interrogation conducted with Manmohan Gupta, he replied that he did not threaten…(the father); rather, he was called by…(the father) in November 2022,” the chargesheet said.

“Manmohan Gupta also replied, ‘that other than that there is no conversation of any kind’, which is a contrary statement/reply given by him. Inference is that he concealed the facts that he had a conversation with …(the father) and as per the complaint filed against him there is sufficient evidence against him to consider his act to be changed from suspect to accused of threatening the father of the victim," the chargesheet added.

According to the chargesheet, the marital status of Deepak Gupta was also sought from the AIIMS faculty cell, to which the cell replied that "at the time of joining the institute, he (the accused doctor) has declared as 'Bachelor'".

According to court sources, arguments on cancellation of Deepak Gupta's anticipatory bail plea are scheduled on Thursday.