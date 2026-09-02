ETV Bharat / state

Toxic Liquor Deaths: Brother Miffed Over Sister's Love Affair Among Three Persons Arrested In Patna

Police reveal details about deaths of four persons due to consumption of toxic alcohol in the Barh area of ​​Patna. ( ETV Bharat )

Nalanda: Police have arrested three people including the man who was miffed over the love affair of his sister for the death of four people due to consumption of toxic alcohol in the Barh area of ​​Patna.

The police cracked the case within 48 hours of the incident. According to the police, the arrested accused confessed to mixing poison in the liquor resulting in the deaths. Police have arrested Lali Kumar, brother of the girl who had an affair with one of the deceased persons, and two of his friends in the case.

One of the arrested persons is a potato vendor who also sold liquor alongside vegetables while the third accused involved in the incident is a minor. Police are searching for another persons who has been identified as Sunny Kumar for his involvement in the case. Rural SP Kundan Kumar said that the motive for the deaths was a love affair.

On the evening of Sunday, August 30, five people attended a party in Bedhna village, under the jurisdiction of the Barh police station. Shortly after consuming the alcohol, the health of four persons deteriorated and within minutes they collapsed.

The accused Lali who had arranged the party raised an alarm. Due to the commotion the local villagers gathered at the site and later admitted the four persons who had become unconscious to the Sub-divisional Hospital in Barh.

Dr Shreya Shekhar said that the condition of the victims was severe and they were referred from Barh to Patna for further treatment.