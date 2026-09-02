Toxic Liquor Deaths: Brother Miffed Over Sister's Love Affair Among Three Persons Arrested In Patna
One of the arrested accused has confessed to mixing poison in the liquor leading to death of four persons.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Nalanda: Police have arrested three people including the man who was miffed over the love affair of his sister for the death of four people due to consumption of toxic alcohol in the Barh area of Patna.
The police cracked the case within 48 hours of the incident. According to the police, the arrested accused confessed to mixing poison in the liquor resulting in the deaths. Police have arrested Lali Kumar, brother of the girl who had an affair with one of the deceased persons, and two of his friends in the case.
One of the arrested persons is a potato vendor who also sold liquor alongside vegetables while the third accused involved in the incident is a minor. Police are searching for another persons who has been identified as Sunny Kumar for his involvement in the case. Rural SP Kundan Kumar said that the motive for the deaths was a love affair.
On the evening of Sunday, August 30, five people attended a party in Bedhna village, under the jurisdiction of the Barh police station. Shortly after consuming the alcohol, the health of four persons deteriorated and within minutes they collapsed.
The accused Lali who had arranged the party raised an alarm. Due to the commotion the local villagers gathered at the site and later admitted the four persons who had become unconscious to the Sub-divisional Hospital in Barh.
Dr Shreya Shekhar said that the condition of the victims was severe and they were referred from Barh to Patna for further treatment.
Patna Rural SP Kumar said that after receiving first aid at the Barh Sub-divisional Hospital, the victims were referred to another medical facility in Patna for advanced treatment. The police official said they all passed away and identified the deceased as Shashi Kumar (32), Vikas Ram (40), Pankaj Singh (45), and Nishu Kumar (30).
The police took custody of the bodies, conducted post-mortem examination and handed them over to the families for last rites. "A village youth named Lali Kumar had organised the party to take revenge from his sister's lover. He had invited his sister's lover and his friends to the party. During the party, Lali mixed poison into the liquor and served it to everyone, resulting in their deaths," said SP Kumar.
After the deaths, police constituted a 15-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) lead by the SDPO of Barh-2. According to the SP, Lali's sister was in a relationship with the deceased Nishu and he was being teased by his friends about this matter, which drove him to take this extreme step.
Earlier, villagers, angered by the issue of consumption of spurious liquor, had besieged the police station and lodged a strong demonstration. Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, former Mokama MLA Anant Singh assured the families of victims of all possible assistance and sought an impartial investigation and strict action against the guilty.
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