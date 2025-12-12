Engineer Works For Three Years As Doctor In UP's Lalitpur Before Sister Blows The Lid
Abhinav Singh used the identity and degrees of his brother-in-law for a job at Lalitpur medical college. His brother-in-law is a doctor in the USA.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 5:36 PM IST
Lalitpur: A man served as a doctor in the sensitive Cardiology Department of Lalitpur's Autonomous State Medical College for three years with fake degrees and under a different identity, before his sister blew the lid on him.
The case pertains to Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who served at the medical college for three years and treated numerous patients. On December 10, his sister Dr Sonali Singh, who resides in the USA and hails from Khurai town in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, alleged that Dr Gupta had submitted fake documents in the name of her husband to secure a job at the medical college. She said her brother's name is Abhinav Singh and he served in the Customs Department.
Sonali said Abhinav is not a doctor but an engineer who did his BTech from West Bengal's IIT-Kharagpur and worked in the Customs Department. Sonali said the MBBS and MD in Cardiology degrees produced by Abhinav before authorities belong to her husband.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Imtiaz Khan said Sonali was asked for evidence to prove her allegations which she did. "But by the time, we discovered that Dr Gupta had resigned and left," he said. Abhinav allegedly penned a two line resignation stating the reason for his leaving the service as the death of his mother. Sources said, his mother is alive.
Sonali said her husband, Dr Gupta, works at a prominent hospital in the USA. She submitted the documents and evidence before the medical college authorities to prove her claim. She also demanded that the documents and photographs be verified to uncover the truth.
Principal of the medical college, Dr Mayank Kumar Shukla said he has informed the district administration of the matter and a probe has been initiated.
Dr Khan stated since the case pertains to fraud of a critical nature, a committee has been formed to investigate it. Further, the medical histories of the patients examined and treated by Abhinav will also be examined. He said Abhinav is a resident of Talapara in Lalitpur and served as a customs officer in Chennai after completing his BTech from IIT-Kharagpur. "During his posting in Chennai, Abhinav was accused of committing financial irregularities," Dr Khan said.
Reports said the real Dr Gupta learned from a batchmate in Delhi that his name is being misused by an individual following which his wife approached the medical college to lodge the complaint.
Officials stated that in 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Health Department had issued a notification for the positions of cardiologist and general medicine practitioners under the National Health Mission.
After interviews and verification of educational certificates, Abhinav, who claimed he was Dr Rajiv Gupta was posted at the medical college on November 7, 2022.
He was responsible for the OPD and the intensive cardiac care unit and drew a salary of Rs 1.5 lakh per month. According to the documents provided by Abhinav at the time of his appointment, he completed his MBBS from Kolkata Medical College in 1991 and MD from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 1996. It is estimated that Abhinav saw 50 patients daily which comes to around 20,000 patients in three years.
