Engineer Works For Three Years As Doctor In UP's Lalitpur Before Sister Blows The Lid

Lalitpur: A man served as a doctor in the sensitive Cardiology Department of Lalitpur's Autonomous State Medical College for three years with fake degrees and under a different identity, before his sister blew the lid on him.

The case pertains to Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who served at the medical college for three years and treated numerous patients. On December 10, his sister Dr Sonali Singh, who resides in the USA and hails from Khurai town in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, alleged that Dr Gupta had submitted fake documents in the name of her husband to secure a job at the medical college. She said her brother's name is Abhinav Singh and he served in the Customs Department.

Sonali said Abhinav is not a doctor but an engineer who did his BTech from West Bengal's IIT-Kharagpur and worked in the Customs Department. Sonali said the MBBS and MD in Cardiology degrees produced by Abhinav before authorities belong to her husband.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Imtiaz Khan said Sonali was asked for evidence to prove her allegations which she did. "But by the time, we discovered that Dr Gupta had resigned and left," he said. Abhinav allegedly penned a two line resignation stating the reason for his leaving the service as the death of his mother. Sources said, his mother is alive.

The complaint submitted by Dr Sonali Singh to authorities (ETV Bharat)

Sonali said her husband, Dr Gupta, works at a prominent hospital in the USA. She submitted the documents and evidence before the medical college authorities to prove her claim. She also demanded that the documents and photographs be verified to uncover the truth.