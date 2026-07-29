ETV Bharat / state

Woman Murdered Over Trivial Dispute In Bihar's Jehanabad, Brother-In-Law Arrested

Jehanabad: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law following a dispute over food in Imadpur village under the Parsa Bigha police station limits of Bihar's Jehanabad district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Anshu Devi. Police have arrested her younger brother-in-law, Kunal Kumar, in connection with the incident and seized the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

As per preliminary information, Anshu Devi was reportedly alone at home when the incident took place, while other family members had gone to the fields for paddy transplantation. Police said Kunal returned from the fields and asked for food. A dispute allegedly broke out after the food was served, following which he attacked Anshu with a sharp-edged weapon.

The incident came to light after villagers reportedly noticed the woman's severed head hanging from a banyan tree outside the village. They immediately alerted the police, following which a team from the Parsa Bigha police station reached the spot.