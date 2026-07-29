Woman Murdered Over Trivial Dispute In Bihar's Jehanabad, Brother-In-Law Arrested
The incident came to light after Imadpur villagers reportedly noticed the woman's severed head hanging from a banyan tree just outside the village.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Jehanabad: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law following a dispute over food in Imadpur village under the Parsa Bigha police station limits of Bihar's Jehanabad district on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Anshu Devi. Police have arrested her younger brother-in-law, Kunal Kumar, in connection with the incident and seized the weapon allegedly used in the crime.
As per preliminary information, Anshu Devi was reportedly alone at home when the incident took place, while other family members had gone to the fields for paddy transplantation. Police said Kunal returned from the fields and asked for food. A dispute allegedly broke out after the food was served, following which he attacked Anshu with a sharp-edged weapon.
The incident came to light after villagers reportedly noticed the woman's severed head hanging from a banyan tree outside the village. They immediately alerted the police, following which a team from the Parsa Bigha police station reached the spot.
The police send the body for post-mortem. The accused was taken into custody along with the weapon allegedly used in the crime.
Parsa Bigha Station House Officer Sarv Narayan said the exact motive behind the murder was yet to be established. However, preliminary investigation suggested that the incident may have followed an altercation over a delay in serving food.
"The motive is not yet clear. Prima facie, it appears that the accused attacked his sister-in-law following a dispute after food was served late," the officer said.
Police are interrogating the accused and further investigation is underway.
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