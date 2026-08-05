Bear Kills Siblings After Cub's Death In Chhattisgarh, Beaten By Villagers After It Was Tranquilised
Villagers gathered at the scene demanding that the bear be killed and attacked it with sticks after the animal was tranquilised, reports Susheel Salam.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kanker: Two siblings were mauled to death and a woman was critically injured when a bear attacked them in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident that occurred in the Largaon-Markatola area of the Narharpur forest range triggered panic among villagers. Demanding that the bear be killed, angry villagers started beating up the animal with sticks and clubs after it was tranquilised by the Forest Department team.
According to villagers, a bear cub had died on Tuesday and the mother had been sitting next to the carcasses since then. The spot where the bear sat was adjacent to a school.
On Wednesday morning, a villager went to the fields to graze his oxen when the bear attacked him. Seeing him struggling with the bear, his sister rushed to the scene, but the bear attacked her as well and both were killed.
Upon hearing of the incident, the local MLA Asharam Netam arrived at the scene along with the villagers and informed the Forest Department and police. Teams from both the police and the Forest Department made strenuous efforts to retrieve the bodies from the bear's clutches, but the animal remained seated with the corpses, mauling them.
"The bear's cub had died yesterday and Forest Department personnel had subsequently removed the carcass. The affected farmer and his sister were working in the fields when the bear attacked them. Both died on the spot, while a third person is in critical condition. The Forest Department possesses the necessary weaponry but is not killing the bear. What will we do if someone else loses their life tomorrow?", Annapurna Thakur, former Sarpanch said.
According to MLA Netam, the incident occurred around 11 am and he had rushed to spot after villagers informed him over phone. "The bear was found standing its ground; it refused to move away. The injured woman was rushed to Komaldev Hospital, but since her condition was critical and she was referred her to Raipur for advanced treatment. The bear is currently sitting in front of the two bodies. Efforts are underway to bring the bear under control. All possible assistance will be provided to the deceased's family", said MLA Asharam Netam.
Ranjana, a teacher said the female bear was near the school with her dead cub and had dragged it into the bushes. "The bear was extremely agitated due to her cub's death. The lack of a boundary wall around the school creates a constant threat. A leopard has also been sighted in the area recently," she said.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department team managed to tranquilise the bear after a lot of difficulty. However, as soon as the bear lost consciousness and the team began shifting it, villagers attacked the unconscious animal with sticks and clubs. Although the Forest Department and police teams attempted to intervene, the enraged villagers were determined to attack the bear. After a strenuous effort, the unconscious bear and the bodies of the deceased were removed from the site.
Immediate financial assistance has been provided to the affected family. Forest Department officials and the local MLA said that the remaining relief amount will be handed over to the family once the necessary paperwork is completed.
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