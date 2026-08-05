ETV Bharat / state

Bear Kills Siblings After Cub's Death In Chhattisgarh, Beaten By Villagers After It Was Tranquilised

Forest department removed the bear after it was tranquilised ( ETV Bharat )

Kanker: Two siblings were mauled to death and a woman was critically injured when a bear attacked them in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Wednesday, officials said. The incident that occurred in the Largaon-Markatola area of ​​the Narharpur forest range triggered panic among villagers. Demanding that the bear be killed, angry villagers started beating up the animal with sticks and clubs after it was tranquilised by the Forest Department team. According to villagers, a bear cub had died on Tuesday and the mother had been sitting next to the carcasses since then. The spot where the bear sat was adjacent to a school. On Wednesday morning, a villager went to the fields to graze his oxen when the bear attacked him. Seeing him struggling with the bear, his sister rushed to the scene, but the bear attacked her as well and both were killed. Upon hearing of the incident, the local MLA Asharam Netam arrived at the scene along with the villagers and informed the Forest Department and police. Teams from both the police and the Forest Department made strenuous efforts to retrieve the bodies from the bear's clutches, but the animal remained seated with the corpses, mauling them.