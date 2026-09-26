ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Sister, Neighbour Over Suspicion Of Love Affair In Uttarakhand's Roorkee

Roorkee: A man allegedly shot his sister and a neighbour on Sunday in Haridwar’s Jhabredi Kalan village suspecting the two were in a relationship.

The victims, identified as Roopa and Suraj, were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. Police said the accused, Aman Kashyap allegedly shot Suraj while he was resting at his home, police said. He then went to his own house and allegedly shot Roopa with the same country-made pistol, and fled the spot. Sources said Suraj was Aman's neighbour and the latter suspected that he had an affair with Roopa.

Aman and Suraj had an argument over the issue last year but it was resolved then. Sources said the two along with Roopa again were engaged in a verbal duel over the matter recently.