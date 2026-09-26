Man Kills Sister, Neighbour Over Suspicion Of Love Affair In Uttarakhand's Roorkee
The accused shot his neighbour and then his sister with a country-made pistol before fleeing the spot.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Roorkee: A man allegedly shot his sister and a neighbour on Sunday in Haridwar’s Jhabredi Kalan village suspecting the two were in a relationship.
The victims, identified as Roopa and Suraj, were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. Police said the accused, Aman Kashyap allegedly shot Suraj while he was resting at his home, police said. He then went to his own house and allegedly shot Roopa with the same country-made pistol, and fled the spot. Sources said Suraj was Aman's neighbour and the latter suspected that he had an affair with Roopa.
Aman and Suraj had an argument over the issue last year but it was resolved then. Sources said the two along with Roopa again were engaged in a verbal duel over the matter recently.
SP (Rural) Abhay Singh rushed to the village after the incident and gathered information from police officers even as a team from Forensic Science Laboratory collected evidence from the spot. Police said prima facie it seems Aman was upset over an affair between Roopa and Suraj. However, the exact cause for the double murder will be ascertained after probe is over.
Meanwhile, tension and panic have gripped the village following the double murder. "The initial motive for the incident is believed to be a love affair-related dispute. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. Local residents are also being questioned about the incident. Police are searching for the accused," said Vijay Singh, Kotwali in-charge, Jhabredi Kalan. Police are also investigating where Aman obtained the country-made pistol allegedly used in the crime, he said
He said following the two killings, police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
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