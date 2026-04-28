Broom In Hand, Medals Around Neck: Sanitation Worker's Journey To Award-Winning Athlete
Sachin Shirale's story is not just a successful saga of an athlete but serves as inspiration for individuals who overcome odds to realise their dreams.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Pune: It is through sheer hard work and perseverance that a youth from a humble tin shed home in Khadki area near Pune hoisted the Indian tricolour on the global sporting stage. Sachin Shirale, who works as a sanitation worker, has won one gold and two silver medals at the World Masters Athletics Championships, that were held between April 17-21, in Thailand.
Early Struggle
Following his father's sudden demise, the entire responsibility of the household fell upon his shoulders. He secured a job at the Khadki Cantonment Board on compassionate grounds, and thus began the arduous journey of his life. Waking up at the crack of dawn to sweep the streets, collect garbage, and clean drainage lines was his daily routine. Although it was menial work, he never felt ashamed of it. On the contrary, while supporting his family through this job, he gave wings to his dreams.
Along with prioritising the wellbeing of his mother Ramabai, wife Ashwini, and daughters Sanskruti and Snehal, he never stopped his daily practices, which became an integral part of his life.
His friend Nilesh Khude told ETV Bharat, “Sachin is extremely disciplined. He works hard the entire day and diligently goes to the ground to practice every evening. He would get tired, but was undeterred. We were convinced his hard work and perseverance would bring him great success.”
Reaching The Pinnacle
Today, he has reaped the rewards of the tireless work at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Thailand. He clinched a gold medal in the 5,000 metres walking race, while securing two silver medals in the 5,000 metres and 1,500 metres running competitions.
At the time of this championship, the temperatures in Thailand were scorching with 46°C. As a result, many international athletes had dropped out of the races midway. But, Sachin refused to give up and successfully beat competitors from China, Japan, Korea, and Sri Lanka, leaving behind an indelible mark in these events.
His family and friends said, his victory was not about winning medals but a symbol of triumph over adversity.
Sachin's wife, Ashwini Shirale said, “It wasn't easy for him to balance the responsibilities of the household along with his daily training but Sachin never gave up. We had faith in his determination, and today, he has proved himself.”
His mother, Ramabai Shirale, said, “My son has reached this milestone through immense hard work. Watching him train day after day while juggling his work used to leave me worried but today, seeing him win medal for the country, gives me immense satisfaction and joy.”
Sachin said, "I have come this far after overcoming extremely difficult circumstances. My next goal is to participate in major competitions like the Olympics and bring glory to both Pune and the nation.”
He is committed to his work and training, which will continue as part of this daily routine. “I will continue to work as a sanitation worker and will also ensure my training regimen does not halt. The KCB administration has extended immense support to me, like granting me paid leave when I require time to participate in these competitions. They have helped to effectively manage both my professional duties and my passion for athletics.”
Sachin’s story is not just a successful saga of an athlete. It serves as an inspiration for individuals who can overcome all odds to realise their dreams.
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