ETV Bharat / state

Broom In Hand, Medals Around Neck: Sanitation Worker's Journey To Award-Winning Athlete

Pune: It is through sheer hard work and perseverance that a youth from a humble tin shed home in Khadki area near Pune hoisted the Indian tricolour on the global sporting stage. Sachin Shirale, who works as a sanitation worker, has won one gold and two silver medals at the World Masters Athletics Championships, that were held between April 17-21, in Thailand.

Early Struggle

Following his father's sudden demise, the entire responsibility of the household fell upon his shoulders. He secured a job at the Khadki Cantonment Board on compassionate grounds, and thus began the arduous journey of his life. Waking up at the crack of dawn to sweep the streets, collect garbage, and clean drainage lines was his daily routine. Although it was menial work, he never felt ashamed of it. On the contrary, while supporting his family through this job, he gave wings to his dreams.

Along with prioritising the wellbeing of his mother Ramabai, wife Ashwini, and daughters Sanskruti and Snehal, he never stopped his daily practices, which became an integral part of his life.

His friend Nilesh Khude told ETV Bharat, “Sachin is extremely disciplined. He works hard the entire day and diligently goes to the ground to practice every evening. He would get tired, but was undeterred. We were convinced his hard work and perseverance would bring him great success.”

Reaching The Pinnacle

Today, he has reaped the rewards of the tireless work at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Thailand. He clinched a gold medal in the 5,000 metres walking race, while securing two silver medals in the 5,000 metres and 1,500 metres running competitions.